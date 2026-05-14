Schöni Transport launches Switzerland’s E-Trailer pilot

Swiss logistics operator Schöni Transport has partnered with German technology company Trailer Dynamics to introduce the country’s first operational E-Trailer pilot, marking a significant step forward for sustainable road freight transport in Europe.
The electrified semi-trailer technology, developed by Trailer Dynamics, is designed to reduce fuel consumption, lower emissions and extend the range of electric trucks by actively supporting the tractor unit through a powered electric axle.
Following successful field testing in Finland and Norway, the E-Trailer will now enter real-world service in Switzerland for the first time. The pilot project will operate daily between Rothrist, Switzerland and the Milan region of Italy as part of regular international freight operations.
According to Schöni Transport, the E-Trailer technology offers significant environmental and operational benefits that have already been demonstrated through testing and simulations.
One of the key advantages is the ability to increase the range of electric articulated trucks by up to 100%, effectively doubling operational distance. The company also expects diesel-powered tractor units paired with the trailer to reduce fuel consumption by an average of 40%, alongside a similar reduction in tank-to-wheel CO₂ emissions.
The trailer has been designed to work with both diesel and electric tractor units without requiring modifications to the vehicle itself, offering operators greater flexibility when integrating the technology into existing fleets.
In addition, the E-Trailer supports DC charging of up to 350kW, enabling rapid charging and improved operational efficiency for long-distance freight applications.
The pilot route between Switzerland and Italy has been selected to test the trailer under realistic transport conditions, including varying traffic levels, payloads and terrain. During the trial, detailed data relating to energy consumption, performance and range will be collected to assess the technology’s long-term viability and potential for wider deployment.
The findings from the pilot programme will contribute directly to the continued development of the E-Trailer platform and help evaluate opportunities for a broader commercial rollout.
Schöni Transport owner, Daniel Schöni, said: “With the launch of the Swiss pilot project, we are sending a clear signal: We are not just testing new technologies, we are already thinking about the next steps.”
The project forms part of Schöni Transport’s wider sustainability strategy, which operates under the motto “on the way to zero”. The company says the initiative demonstrates its commitment to adopting innovative low-emission technologies at an early stage and actively supporting the transition towards more sustainable freight transport.
As European logistics operators continue to seek practical ways to reduce emissions without compromising operational performance, electrified trailer systems are increasingly being viewed as a potential solution for improving the efficiency of both diesel and battery-electric heavy goods vehicles.