Volvo Trucks unveils most fuel-efficient 13-litre engines yet

Volvo Trucks has revealed two all-new 13-litre combustion engines designed to deliver improved fuel efficiency, lower emissions and compatibility with renewable fuels, including future hydrogen applications.
Built on Volvo’s latest in-house developed engine platform, the new powertrains represent a major step forward in the manufacturer’s long-term strategy to reduce emissions while continuing to support combustion engine technology.
According to Volvo Trucks, the engines can deliver up to 4% lower fuel consumption compared with previous generations when combined with the company’s latest fuel-saving technologies.
The manufacturer says the new platform has been developed to meet a wide range of operating conditions while also complying with stricter global emissions and noise regulations.
Jan Hjelmgren, Head of Product Management at Volvo Trucks, said: “These all-new engines are not only our most fuel-efficient powertrains ever, but they will also take our combustion engine into the future.
“The flexibility and readiness for all existing diesel and gas fuels, and also future hydrogen applications, means that we can offer efficient trucks with the possibility of net-zero emissions to all our customers globally.”
The new engines have been engineered with a range of technologies aimed at improving efficiency and drivability. Updates include redesigned cylinders and turbochargers, enhanced engine braking performance and the latest version of Volvo’s I-Shift transmission system.
Both the diesel and gas-powered variants will also provide significantly higher torque levels, helping operators improve vehicle performance across demanding applications.
The new diesel engine platform will additionally support Volvo Trucks’ I-Roll technology with automatic engine stop/start functionality. This system enables the engine to switch off while travelling downhill, helping fleets reduce fuel use and emissions further.
The launch forms part of Volvo Trucks’ wider ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 through a three-path technology strategy focused on battery electric, fuel cell electric and renewable-fuel combustion engines.
The new platform has been designed to operate with a variety of alternative fuels, including biodiesel, HVO (hydrotreated vegetable oil), biogas, bio-LNG and green hydrogen, supporting the transition towards fossil-free transport solutions.
The D13 diesel engine will offer outputs ranging from 380hp to 560hp and torque levels between 1,800Nm and 2,900Nm. Meanwhile, the G13 gas-powered engine will deliver between 420hp and 500hp, with torque ranging from 2,400Nm to 2,800Nm.
The Euro 6-compliant engines also meet the latest NNR3 noise regulation requirements and have been designed to support future legislation changes.
The engines will be available across the Volvo FH, Volvo FH Aero, Volvo FM and Volvo FMX ranges.
Sales are scheduled to begin during the third quarter of 2026, with the first markets including Europe, Morocco, Turkey and India, before rolling out across North and Latin America, Asia and Africa.
Production of the new engines will initially take place in Skövde, Sweden, while truck assembly will be carried out in Tuve, Sweden and Ghent, Belgium.