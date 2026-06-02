Hawks Haulage joins Palletways UK network

Leicester-based logistics provider Hawks Haulage has joined the Palletways UK network as part of its ongoing expansion plans, strengthening its palletised freight capabilities and enhancing services for customers across the region.
The move marks a significant milestone for the family-run business, which has experienced rapid growth since it was founded in 2019 by Pardeep Virk. What began as a single-truck operation has evolved into a thriving logistics company operating a fleet of 35 vehicles and employing 40 members of staff.
By joining Palletways UK, part of Europe’s largest express palletised freight network, Hawks Haulage aims to broaden its service offering while maintaining the personalised customer service that has been central to its success.
The partnership comes at a pivotal stage in the company’s development, with major investment plans already underway. These include further fleet expansion, technology upgrades, workforce development initiatives and the construction of a new state-of-the-art warehouse facility with capacity for up to 2,500 pallets.
The new warehousing operation is expected to strengthen Hawks Haulage’s logistics infrastructure, improve storage capabilities and support future growth into integrated logistics and supply chain services.
Matt Prewett, Palletways Principal and Network Operations Manager at Hawks Haulage, commented: “We are delighted to be joining the Palletways UK network at such an exciting time for the business.
“This partnership allows us to strengthen our service offering and reaffirm our position at the forefront of logistics in the region, while continuing to deliver the preserving the personal, family-led approach that has set us apart.”
Joining the Palletways network will provide Hawks Haulage with access to a well-established pallet distribution infrastructure, enabling the company to offer faster, more efficient and cost-effective pallet delivery services throughout the UK and Europe.
Warwick Trimble, Network Director for Palletways UK, added: “We are pleased to welcome Hawks Haulage to the Palletways network. Their strong growth, operational expertise, and clear commitment to service excellence make them a valuable addition to our membership.
“We look forward to supporting their continued development and working together to deliver even greater value to customers.”
In addition to its transport operations, Hawks Haulage operates an in-house vehicle maintenance garage, which supports not only its own fleet but also other operators across the region. The facility plays an important role in helping businesses maintain vehicle compliance, safety and roadworthiness.
As a member of the Palletways UK network, Hawks Haulage joins more than 130 independent transport companies that work collaboratively to deliver palletised freight efficiently across the country. Members benefit from shared resources, industry expertise and advanced logistics technology designed to improve service levels and operational performance.
The wider Palletways Group operates more than 450 depots and 20 hub facilities across Europe, providing collection and distribution services in 24 countries, including the UK. The network is recognised for its investment in innovative IT systems and operational technology, helping members deliver consignments more quickly and cost-effectively.
With significant investment planned across its fleet, facilities and workforce, Hawks Haulage’s partnership with Palletways positions the business for continued growth while enhancing its ability to meet the evolving needs of customers in an increasingly competitive logistics market.