Northgate supports TBL Fire Protection in EV transition

Northgate Vehicle Hire has helped TBL Fire Protection Ltd transition part of its fleet to electric vehicles, with almost a quarter of its vehicles now electrified following a successful rollout programme.
The specialist passive fire protection provider began its electrification journey with Northgate’s Drive to Zero Consultancy. The consultancy delivered an independent, data-led assessment of TBL’s light commercial vehicle fleet, using telematics data, journey profiling and driver feedback gathered through the Drive to Zero Hub.
The analysis identified which vehicles were best suited to electrification and created a tailored roadmap designed around TBL’s operational requirements. Findings showed that moving to electric vehicles could reduce running costs by up to 30%, while also significantly cutting fleet emissions.
Following the consultancy phase, TBL introduced 10 electric vehicles into its 42-vehicle fleet. The new additions include four Vauxhall Vivaros, three Peugeot Experts, one Ford Transit Custom, a Vauxhall Combo and a Ford Explorer.
The electric vehicles have been deployed on local and regional routes that align with their range capabilities, ensuring a seamless transition without affecting day-to-day operations. Driver engagement was also central to the rollout, with surveys and vehicle trials helping to ease concerns around charging, range and usability while building confidence in the technology.
TBL is already seeing the benefits of the switch, including reduced fuel and maintenance costs. Fleet emissions are also expected to fall by an estimated 96 tonnes of CO2 annually. Driver feedback has been positive, with many reporting that the vehicles comfortably meet their daily mileage needs and are straightforward to operate.
With the initial rollout proving successful, TBL is now well placed to expand its electric fleet further as part of a longer-term sustainability strategy, supported by Northgate’s ongoing fleet expertise.
Mel Creedy, EV Business Development Manager at Northgate Vehicle Hire, said: “This success of the project came from taking a data-led approach from the outset. By understanding how TBL’s vehicles were actually being used, we were able to identify where EVs would work best and support them with a clear, practical plan. Our Drive to Zero Consultancy is about giving customers the confidence to move forward with electrification in a bespoke way that suits individual businesses.”
Martin Logie, Operations, Quality & Systems Manager at TBL Fire Protection Ltd, added: “We wanted to understand how electric vehicles could work within our fleet, but it was important that we took a practical, informed approach. Northgate’s Drive to Zero Consultancy gave us a clear, data-led view of our operations, helping us identify where EVs would work best and where they would struggle. That insight was key in allowing us to move forward with confidence and start introducing electric vehicles in a way that works for the business.”