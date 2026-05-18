Voltempo is developing a cab-less autonomous truck

Voltempo, part of the government-backed eFreight 2030 consortium, is developing an autonomous rigid truck without a cab that could significantly increase payload capacity while reducing vehicle weight and improving operational efficiency.
The concept vehicle extends the length of a standard rigid lorry from 12 metres to 15.6 metres, increasing gross vehicle weight capacity from 32 tonnes to 42 tonnes. By removing the traditional cab and redesigning the vehicle as a highly efficient “box on wheels”, the consortium believes it can create a new generation of zero-emission freight vehicles optimised for autonomous operation.
The project forms part of the wider eFreight 2030 initiative, led by Voltempo, which is focused on accelerating the adoption of electric heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) and supporting infrastructure across the UK. The consortium has secured almost £50m in government support through the Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator (ZEHID) programme, with ambitions to deploy hundreds of electric trucks and megawatt charging hubs nationwide.
Michael Boxwell, Voltempo founder and corporate development officer, said the removal of the cab creates substantial opportunities for increasing freight efficiency.
“If you get rid of the (truck) cab, you’ve got a 15.6-metre long longer semi-trailer, in effect,” said Boxwell.
“An articulated tractor and trailer unit is about 15-17 tonnes as a diesel vehicle, and as an electric vehicle, it’s maybe 19 tonnes.
“With this smart trailer, we can get the laden weight down to between 10 and 12 tons as an electric vehicle. That means you’ve got 15% more space compared to a standard-length trailer.
“You’ve got a significant amount of extra payload – five-to-seven-tonnes – and, bearing in mind the weight of a cab is two tonnes… we worked out that your typical HGV is carrying 16 tonnes on average.
“Now, we can make it 18.6 tonnes, because of the extra space. You’ve got something which is one-and-a-half metres shorter than an articulated HGV, but your average weight on the road is three times lighter because of the rigid body.”
The design reflects a growing trend within the freight sector towards autonomous and electrically powered vehicles that maximise cargo space while reducing energy consumption. Removing the cab not only frees up space but also reduces aerodynamic drag and overall vehicle mass, both critical factors for extending electric vehicle range and lowering operating costs.
Berkeley Coachworks, which is building the body for the prototype vehicle, says the absence of a cab allows engineers to rethink the traditional HGV entirely. Chief executive Martin Rees explained that the design process is centred on improving freight movement rather than simply adapting a conventional lorry.
“If the question is, ‘how does removing the cab inform the design process?’ we take it the other way.
“It’s ‘how do we make a box on wheels more efficient?’ both aerodynamically and operationally. And does this mean that we have more capability of loading and offloading in a different way than just from the sides and the back?
“Can we look at a design that is radically different to aid operability and efficiency in its key activity, which is the delivery and collection of goods?”
The autonomous rigid truck concept also aligns with broader changes taking place in UK logistics as operators seek to decarbonise fleets ahead of tightening emissions regulations and net-zero targets. Voltempo’s eFreight 2030 programme is already supporting the rollout of electric HGV charging infrastructure capable of delivering megawatt-level charging speeds for long-haul freight vehicles.
While the proposed cab-less vehicle remains in development, the concept has already sparked debate within the haulage industry over safety, regulation and the future role of drivers. Online discussions among UK truck drivers and logistics professionals have questioned how autonomous 42-tonne vehicles would operate safely on public roads, particularly in complex urban environments and on narrow rural routes.
However, supporters argue that autonomous freight vehicles could initially be deployed on controlled routes, logistics hubs and motorway trunking operations before wider adoption. The reduction in weight and increase in payload capacity could also improve profitability for operators while helping reduce the number of vehicles required on the road.
The project demonstrates how vehicle design could evolve rapidly as autonomy and electrification reshape the transport sector. Instead of adapting diesel-era vehicle formats, companies such as Voltempo and Berkeley Coachworks are exploring how purpose-built autonomous electric freight vehicles could transform efficiency, loading operations and fleet economics.
If successful, the cab-less rigid truck could represent a major shift in the future of UK logistics, combining increased carrying capacity with lower emissions and a radically different approach to freight vehicle design.