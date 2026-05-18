M53 motorway upgrade to bring three years of disruption

One of the North West’s busiest transport routes is set for a major three-year transformation after National Highways confirmed a £50 million upgrade programme for the M53 motorway.
The extensive project, funded through the Government’s £27 billion Road Investment Strategy, will see ageing bridges replaced, resurfacing carried out and drainage systems improved along key stretches of the motorway linking Liverpool, Wirral, Chester and Ellesmere Port.
Work today (18/05/2026) and will continue through to 2029, with National Highways aiming to modernise infrastructure first built almost 55 years ago. The programme includes repairs to Eastham Viaduct and bridge deck replacements at Upton Road, Raby Hall Road and Clatterbridge junction.
The M53 is a critical commuter and freight corridor across Merseyside and Cheshire, carrying tens of thousands of vehicles every day. National Highways said much of the work will take place overnight to minimise disruption, although some weekend closures will be unavoidable during demolition and bridge installation phases.
Amy Williams, National Highways’ director for the North West, said: “Parts of the M53 were built almost 55 years ago at a time when traffic volumes and the weight of vehicles was considerably lower.
“This £50 million maintenance, renewals and repairs package, including the new bridge decks, will help secure safe, smooth and reliable journeys for businesses, commuters, residents and other motorway users for many years to come.”
The wider scheme forms part of the Government’s third Road Investment Strategy (RIS3), which has allocated £8.4 billion nationally for resurfacing roads and renewing bridges between 2026 and 2031.
As well as replacing four ageing bridge structures, the works will include £5.2 million of resurfacing and almost £500,000 of drainage improvements between junctions 7 and 10 near Ellesmere Port and Little Stanney. Construction on those elements is expected to begin later this summer.
While the investment has been welcomed as a long-term improvement to regional infrastructure, concerns are already growing among logistics operators about the impact prolonged roadworks could have on deliveries and supply chains.
Andrew Tavener, Head of Marketing for EMEA at Descartes, said: “The news that the M53’s £50 million motorway improvement project could spark delays is a serious concern for logistics operators. Routes such as the M53 are essential to keeping goods moving efficiently, and any roadworks, restrictions or closures can quickly create congestion, longer journey times and higher fuel consumption for logistics businesses who are already concerned about their bottom line.”
He added: “Logistics operators are already working with tight margins, so even small disruptions to key infrastructure can have a disproportionate impact. Delays don’t just affect delivery schedules. They increase operational costs and make it harder to meet customer expectations around reliability and timing.
“To future-proof operations, logistics businesses must ensure they stay on track by having greater visibility and control across fleet operations. Route optimisation and real-time telematics tools can help operators quickly adjust to changing road conditions while also avoiding restricted routes. On top of this, they can help reduce unnecessary mileage. Having access to this live data means operators can make faster, more informed decisions that keep deliveries on track, even when infrastructure issues like this arise.
“With the next big logistical challenge always right around the corner in the transport world, logistics businesses need to move beyond static planning. The businesses that will succeed are the ones that adapt with data-driven operations.”
Industry experts believe the scale of the works highlights the growing challenge of maintaining ageing motorway infrastructure while supporting rising traffic volumes and freight demand across the UK.
National Highways said new bridge decks will be assembled beside the motorway before being moved into place once the old structures are removed, a technique previously used during bridge replacement work at Moreton on the M53.
Drivers and businesses across the North West are now being advised to prepare for delays, diversions and changing traffic management arrangements over the coming years as one of the region’s most important roads undergoes its biggest overhaul in decades.