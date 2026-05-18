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Continental highlights the role of digital tyre management

Continental highlights the role of digital tyre management

Monday, May 18, 2026 - 10:43
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Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Tyre Management, Tyres

Persistently high fuel prices and continuing geopolitical uncertainty are placing increasing pressure on logistics operators across Europe, particularly those managing long-haul and cross-border transport services. With volatile operating costs and demanding delivery schedules, fleets are under growing pressure to reduce disruption, improve efficiency, and maintain vehicle uptime. Against this backdrop, Continental has released a new White Paper titled “Enhancing Fleet Reliability Through Digital Tire Management – Safety by Continental”, examining how digital tyre management can help fleets reduce operational risk and strengthen reliability in challenging market conditions.

The report highlights how tyres, despite being one of the most safety-critical vehicle components, are often overlooked in broader fleet management strategies. As logistics businesses face mounting cost pressures, vehicle safety is increasingly being recognised not only as a compliance requirement, but also as a key factor influencing operational efficiency, fuel consumption, and cost control.

Tyres play a crucial role in braking performance, vehicle stability, and fuel economy. However, issues such as incorrect tyre pressure and excessive heat build-up can develop gradually and remain undetected between manual inspections. When problems escalate during journeys, fleets can face breakdowns, delivery delays, roadside callouts, and costly operational disruption — particularly problematic for operators working across multiple European countries.

The White Paper outlines a growing shift within the logistics sector towards predictive, data-driven maintenance strategies. Rather than relying solely on reactive maintenance after a fault occurs, many fleet operators are now investing in continuous tyre monitoring technologies to identify risks earlier and integrate tyre health into planned maintenance schedules.

Continental points to its ContiConnect digital tyre management platform as an example of how this approach can work in practice. The system uses sensors fitted inside the tyre to continuously monitor tyre pressure and temperature, providing fleet-wide visibility and automated alerts whenever readings move outside predefined thresholds. This allows fleet managers to intervene before tyre issues lead to incidents on the road.

Drawing on real-world fleet experience, the White Paper demonstrates how continuous tyre monitoring can deliver measurable operational improvements in demanding transport environments. Reported benefits include fewer tyre-related breakdowns, improved fuel efficiency through optimised tyre pressure, and longer tyre service life.

For fleets operating complex European logistics networks, these gains can contribute to more predictable route planning, reduced downtime, and stronger delivery reliability — all increasingly important in time-sensitive supply chains where delays can have significant commercial impact.

The report also emphasises that while fleet operators have limited control over fuel prices or geopolitical instability, safety-critical asset management remains firmly within their influence. As a result, tyre safety is becoming a more prominent part of wider operational risk-management strategies across the European logistics sector.

By making tyre condition continuously visible and actionable, digital tyre management systems can help embed safety into day-to-day fleet operations while supporting more resilient, efficient, and stable transport performance.

The White Paper is available from Safety by Continental.

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