Gary Fletcher Surfacing marks 50 Years with Volvo FH Aero

Derbyshire-based Gary Fletcher Surfacing is celebrating its 50th anniversary in style with the arrival of a new Volvo FH Aero tractor unit, replacing a rival manufacturer’s truck as the business continues to invest in fleet performance, reliability and driver comfort.
The new high-specification 6×2 Volvo FH Aero with tag axle will be used to transport the company’s heavy plant machinery to customer sites across the UK, supporting a wide range of surfacing projects for both public and private sector clients.
Craig Fletcher, Director at Gary Fletcher Surfacing, said: “It’s our anniversary next year so we wanted something a little bit special to mark the occasion, and this stunning FH Aero certainly fits the bill.
“We have run Volvos in the past and have come back now having had a bit of a bad experience with our previous manufacturer. The aftersales support had always been superb when we ran our older Volvos, and we’d heard great things about the FH Aero, which meant it was a straightforward decision when it came to this latest order.”
Built for Heavy Plant Transport
The new Volvo FH Aero will operate with a low-loader trailer, transporting the company’s Vogel paving machine and two rollers to projects nationwide. The business has also recently expanded its capabilities with the addition of a tipping trailer for moving aggregates, further increasing operational flexibility.
Supplied by Jamie Chambers, Area Sales Manager at Crossroads Truck & Bus, the tractor unit is powered by Volvo’s 13-litre D13K Euro 6 engine, producing 540 hp and 2,600 Nm of torque between 1,000 and 1,450 rpm. Combined with Volvo’s renowned 12-speed I-Shift automated transmission, the powertrain delivers smooth gear changes, strong pulling power and impressive fuel efficiency.
Premium Specification Inside and Out
Finished in an eye-catching Millennium Silver Metallic paint scheme, the FH Aero features a host of premium exterior upgrades including a roof-mounted light bar, air horns and Alcoa Dura-Bright alloy wheels, ensuring it stands out on the road.
Inside the spacious Globetrotter cab, driver comfort has been prioritised with a bespoke black full leather interior, microwave, fridge-freezer, foldaway table, adjustable air pocket spring mattress and Volvo’s I-Park Cool battery-powered climate control system, allowing drivers to rest comfortably without idling the engine.
The truck is also equipped with Volvo’s advanced Camera Monitoring System (CMS), replacing conventional mirrors with high-definition cameras. The technology improves aerodynamics while enhancing visibility in poor weather, low-light conditions, bright sunlight and when travelling through tunnels, contributing to improved safety and efficiency.
A Flagship Vehicle for the Fleet
Fletcher added: “We’ve left no stone unturned on the specification. It’s fully loaded with everything we could possibly need. This is the only tractor unit that we run so we worked closely with the team at Crossroads to make sure everything was spot on.”
The new FH Aero is expected to cover approximately 80,000 kilometres each year and is backed by a comprehensive Volvo Gold Contract, helping maximise uptime through scheduled servicing, preventative maintenance and repair support.
Supporting Surfacing Projects Across the UK
Based in Dronfield, Derbyshire, Gary Fletcher Surfacing has built a strong reputation over the past five decades, delivering surfacing solutions for highways, roads, footpaths, driveways, car parks, sports facilities, petrol stations, industrial sites, retail developments and airfields.
The company works with many of the UK’s leading housebuilders, civil engineering contractors, national retailers, local authorities and private homeowners, with the new Volvo FH Aero set to play a key role in supporting its nationwide operations for years to come.