Scania opens new Stockton-on-Tees Service Centre

Scania has strengthened its UK service network with the opening of a new purpose-built service centre in Stockton-on-Tees, marking a significant investment in the North East and reinforcing its long-term commitment to supporting commercial vehicle operators as the industry transitions to zero-emission transport.
Located in the heart of Teesside’s industrial hub, the new facility has been strategically developed to support businesses operating across the region’s busy logistics, freight, chemicals, steel and energy sectors, where commercial vehicles play a vital role in keeping supply chains moving.
The Stockton-on-Tees branch replaces Scania’s long-serving Darlington site, which had operated for more than 40 years but was approaching full capacity. The new workshop is more than three times larger, providing increased servicing capacity, improved working conditions and infrastructure designed to support the next generation of commercial vehicles.
Initially employing 34 people, with plans to expand to 40, the facility has been equipped with the latest workshop technology, enabling technicians to service diesel, gas, battery-electric and petroleum regulation vehicles safely and efficiently while delivering an improved customer experience.
Chris Newitt, Managing Director for Scania UK, said: “We are really pleased to open our brand-new Scania service branch in Stockton-on-Tees. It’s recognition after numerous years of hard work for everyone involved to make this new site a reality.
“From Scania’s and our customer’s perspective, this new branch comes at a pivotal time. Although we’ve had a presence in the Teesside area for more than 40 years, it was time to increase our workshop capacity and give our team on the ground – all the tools to do their job today and be able support vehicle technologies of the future.
“This investment into Stockton is a clear indication of Scania’s commitment to the UK – not only from investing in the country, but also supporting the region and the people of Stockton and the North East too.”
David Maughan, Regional Director for the North at Scania UK, added: “The opening of Stockton is a fantastic statement of intent from Scania – not only for the UK, in general, but also for the North East.
“We needed to move our operations to a larger location, and now this new workshop is ready, it shows Scania means business – not only to our colleagues and customers, but also the local community and region.”
Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen welcomed the investment, saying: “Scania has been established in our region for many decades, and this major investment has further strengthened its long-term commitment to Teesside and the industries that drive our economy.
“From logistics and freight to chemicals, steel and advanced manufacturing, businesses across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool depend on reliable road transport every day. This investment will help keep those industries moving and support even more growth for years to come.
“This is good news for local business, good news for local jobs and another step forward as we continue building a stronger economy across Teesside, Darlington and Hartlepool.”
Before selecting the site, Scania undertook a detailed review of its UK service network, assessing customer locations, vehicle parc data, regional industry requirements, electric vehicle grid capacity and surrounding transport infrastructure. The result is a modern six-acre facility positioned to meet both current and future customer demand.
The 2,281-square-metre building features six inspection bays, including three maintenance bays, two service pits, an Authorised Testing Facility (ATF) lane, a DSEAR-compliant gas bay and an internal vehicle wash equipped with water recycling technology.
Designed with future mobility in mind, the workshop is fully prepared to support both gas-powered and battery-electric commercial vehicles. The site includes four 22kW electric vehicle chargers, with sufficient electrical capacity built in to accommodate future heavy-duty truck charging infrastructure as demand grows.
Sustainability has also been central to the development. The building has achieved BREEAM accreditation and incorporates rooftop solar panels, a heat pump, underfloor heating throughout the workshop, advanced oil delivery systems and high levels of environmental containment to minimise its operational impact.
The Stockton-on-Tees opening continues Scania UK’s long-term investment programme, following major upgrades to branches in Falkirk, Eurocentral, Bury St Edmunds, Warrington, Inverness, Maidstone, Preston, Bridgwater and Gatwick over the past decade.
As commercial vehicle technology continues to evolve, the new facility provides Scania with the additional capacity and specialist infrastructure needed to support customers operating diesel, alternative fuel and zero-emission fleets, while reinforcing its commitment to building a more sustainable transport network across the UK.