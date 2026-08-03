Tree Technique, has taken delivery of two Isuzu N35.150 Grafters

Wiltshire-based tree surgery specialist Tree Technique has strengthened its fleet with the delivery of two new Isuzu N35.150 Grafter trucks, replacing a long-serving Isuzu that provided more than a decade of dependable service.
Supplied by local dealership Ferndown Commercials, the new 3.5-tonne Grafters will support the Salisbury-based business’s day-to-day arboriculture work, transporting crews, equipment and green waste across Wiltshire. The vehicles replace the company’s original Isuzu Grafter, first delivered in 2014, alongside a similarly sized truck from another manufacturer.
Both vehicles have been equipped with specialist arboriculture bodywork from Brit-Tipp, enabling them to work alongside towed wood chippers for efficient waste collection during tree maintenance, hedge management and site clearance projects.
Lee Hibbs, Managing Director at Tree Technique, said: “Our first Grafter was the most reliable vehicle in our fleet for 12 years, so when it came time to replace it, choosing Isuzu again was an easy decision. It gives us the payload, durability, and towing capacity we need for the work we do every day.
“We specified this model to make the journey between jobs more comfortable for our three-person crews. Ferndown Commercials also fitted a reversing camera for added safety and convenience on customer sites. They took the time to understand our requirements and recommend a specification that meets our needs perfectly.”
The new Isuzu Grafters are expected to travel around 25,000 miles each year, supporting Tree Technique’s teams as they carry out commercial and domestic tree care projects. The bespoke bodywork has been designed specifically for arboriculture applications, helping crews safely transport tools, timber and green waste while operating with a trailer-mounted chipper.
The vehicles were supplied by Dale Johnson at Ferndown Commercials and are expected to remain in the company’s seven-strong fleet for approximately five years. To maximise uptime and reduce running costs, Tree Technique has also invested in Isuzu’s Extended Warranty and Free Servicing Package, providing additional cover beyond the manufacturer’s standard three-year unlimited-mileage warranty.
Founded in 2004, Tree Technique provides a comprehensive range of arboricultural services, including tree and stump removal, hedge maintenance, site clearance and ash dieback management. The business serves commercial customers and homeowners throughout Wiltshire, relying on durable and dependable vehicles to keep its operations running efficiently.