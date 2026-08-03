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Briggs & Forrester Group launch salary sacrifice scheme

Briggs & Forrester Group launch salary sacrifice scheme

Monday, August 3, 2026 - 07:38
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Company Car, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Salary Sacrifice Car, Secondary News

Building services specialist Briggs & Forrester has expanded its partnership with SOGO Mobility by introducing a company-wide salary sacrifice car scheme, following a successful management pilot that delivered lower driver costs and enhanced insurance benefits compared with its previous provider.

The employee-owned contractor, which employs around 700 people and generates annual turnover of more than £250 million, has already worked with SOGO Mobility through its SOGO Flexi vehicle rental solution. The latest agreement extends the relationship with the introduction of SOGO One, the company’s fully managed salary sacrifice platform.

To support the rollout, SOGO Mobility has also delivered a nationwide employee roadshow, helping to raise awareness of the scheme and generate strong engagement across the business.

Designed to reduce the administrative burden on employers, SOGO One provides a fully outsourced salary sacrifice solution, managing everything from driver quotations and payroll support to insurance, vehicle delivery, early termination protection, damage waiver and home charging support.

The comprehensive approach enables businesses to offer an attractive employee benefit while minimising the workload for HR and fleet management teams.

Peter Curtis, Group Services Manager at Briggs & Forrester, said: “Our experience with SOGO through its flexible rental service gave us confidence that it understood our business and the demands of the construction sector. The salary sacrifice trial confirmed that the proposition delivered genuine value for our employees, both in terms of cost savings and the quality of the insurance offering.

“We wanted a partner that could make the process simple for our people while providing responsive support throughout the rollout. With the wider business launch now underway, we’re looking forward to giving more colleagues access to an attractive employee benefit that also supports our sustainability ambitions.”

Lower Costs and Better Insurance

The decision to appoint SOGO Mobility followed a detailed review of the salary sacrifice market, with the pilot programme demonstrating lower overall driver costs than Briggs & Forrester’s incumbent supplier across every comparison undertaken.

Insurance also proved to be a key differentiator, with personalised pricing based on individual driving history delivering broader protection at competitive rates.

Chris Joyce, Managing Director of SOGO Mobility, said: “Briggs & Forrester is a valued customer, so it is particularly rewarding to see the relationship develop further. The management trial demonstrated that we could deliver meaningful savings for drivers while offering insurance that better reflects an individual’s driving history, providing broader protection at a competitive price.

“Construction businesses increasingly want fleet solutions that are flexible and straightforward to manage. By combining SOGO Flexi with SOGO One, we’re able to support both operational vehicle requirements and employee benefits through a single partnership, backed by a UK-based team that works closely with every customer.”

Supporting Employee Benefits and Fleet Decarbonisation

The expanded partnership reflects growing interest among UK employers in salary sacrifice schemes as a cost-effective way to enhance employee benefits while supporting the transition to lower-emission vehicles.

By outsourcing the administration of the scheme, businesses can simplify implementation, improve the employee experience and accelerate vehicle electrification without increasing demands on internal HR or fleet teams.

For Briggs & Forrester, the move strengthens an existing relationship with SOGO Mobility while providing employees with access to a more competitive, flexible and fully managed vehicle benefit.

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