BYD launches new DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van

BYD has expanded its commercial vehicle offering with the launch of the new DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van, a compact electric van designed to meet the growing demand for zero-emission fleet vehicles across the UK.
Based on the award-winning BYD DOLPHIN hatchback, the new car-derived van (CDV) has been developed specifically for British businesses. The conversion is carried out in the UK, supporting local engineering expertise while ensuring the vehicle is tailored to the needs of commercial operators.
The transformation from passenger car to light commercial vehicle involves the permanent removal of the rear seats and the installation of a full metal bulkhead behind the front seats. This creates a practical load area with a capacity of 1,093 litres, including a 47-litre underfloor storage compartment.
Despite its compact overall length of 4,290mm, the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van offers a maximum load length of 1,250mm. Load width measures 1,018mm between the wheel arches and extends to 1,160mm at its widest point, while maximum load height reaches 710mm.
The load area features a durable phenolic ply-lined floor, modular subframe and additional underfloor storage, making it suitable for a wide range of industries and applications. Hardwearing door panels and rear bumper protection film provide additional durability, while optional rear window solutions, including polycarbonate panels, can enhance security.
Up to 347 Miles of Urban Range
Built on the BYD DOLPHIN passenger vehicle platform, the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van combines practical carrying capacity with impressive electric vehicle performance.
Power comes from a 204PS electric motor paired with a 60.4kWh battery pack. The van offers a WLTP range of up to 347 miles in urban driving conditions and up to 265 miles on the combined cycle, helping businesses reduce downtime and maximise operational efficiency.
An optional 70mph speed limiter will also be available, providing fleet operators with an additional tool to support energy management and optimise vehicle efficiency.
At the heart of the vehicle is BYD’s Blade Battery technology, which uses Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) chemistry. Free from cobalt, the battery has been engineered to deliver enhanced durability, improved safety and greater resistance to extreme temperatures compared with traditional battery technologies.
Premium Specification as Standard
The DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van is based on the well-equipped DOLPHIN Comfort trim level, giving commercial customers access to technology and comfort features that exceed those typically found in the compact van segment.
One standout feature is Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, allowing the vehicle to power external electrical equipment directly from the battery. This can be particularly useful for mobile engineers, maintenance teams and tradespeople who require portable power for tools, lighting or site equipment.
Standard equipment also includes a heat pump, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, helping improve energy efficiency by warming occupants directly rather than relying solely on cabin heating. Additional features include a 360-degree parking camera and smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Flexible Solutions for Fleet Operators
To meet the varied requirements of commercial users, BYD is also offering a range of bespoke conversion and fleet options. These include reversing alarms, amber warning beacons, customised storage systems and full vehicle livery solutions.
The flexibility of these upfit options enables businesses to tailor the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van to specific operational requirements, from service fleets and local authority vehicles to maintenance and delivery operations.
Available to order now through participating BYD retailers across the UK, the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van is priced from £29,358 excluding VAT (£36,305 including VAT). Fleet support is also available through the BYD UK Corporate Sales Team.
With its combination of practical load space, long electric driving range, advanced technology and low-emission operation, the DOLPHIN Cargo e-Van is positioned as an attractive solution for businesses looking to accelerate their fleet electrification plans.