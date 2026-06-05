Renault Trucks unveils DE13 R engine delivering up to 4% fuel savings

Renault Trucks has introduced a new generation powertrain for its T, T High, C and K ranges, designed to improve fuel efficiency, reduce CO₂ emissions and enhance driver comfort.
The upgrade combines the new DE13 R engine with the latest Optidriver gearbox technology and advanced predictive driving systems. According to Renault Trucks, the new powertrain can reduce fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by up to 4% compared with the previous generation.
The development comes as transport operators face rising operating costs and increasing pressure to decarbonise their fleets while maintaining profitability.
“The decarbonisation of road transport relies on several complementary levers. Alongside the acceleration of the development of our electric offer, we continue to improve the energy efficiency of our combustion-engine vehicles in order to help our customers reduce their fuel consumption, CO₂ emissions and total cost of ownership from today. This new powertrain is a concrete illustration of this approach,” says Antoine Duclaux, President of Renault Trucks.
New DE13 R Engine Boosts Efficiency and Performance
At the heart of the new powertrain is the DE13 R engine, available in outputs of up to 540hp and delivering up to 2,800Nm of torque. Renault Trucks says the engine has been engineered using high-strength grey iron and compacted graphite iron to improve durability and long-term reliability.
Several technical enhancements have been introduced to optimise combustion efficiency and minimise energy losses. Maximum cylinder pressure has been increased to 250 bar, while a new fuel delivery system featuring an external high-pressure fuel pump improves injection precision and overall engine performance.
The DE13 R engine is also equipped as standard with the Optibrake+ engine braking system, providing greater vehicle control and enhanced driving comfort, particularly on demanding routes and hilly terrain.
Faster Optidriver Gearbox Technology
The new engine is paired with the latest generation of Optidriver automated gearboxes, featuring upgraded software designed to improve shift quality and responsiveness.
Renault Trucks says gear changes are now up to 20% faster than the previous generation, delivering smoother operation and a more refined driving experience.
The powertrain also incorporates advanced fuel-saving technologies, including Optivision+ predictive cruise control. The system uses topographical mapping and road sign recognition to optimise gear selection, acceleration and vehicle speed according to road conditions.
For Renault Trucks T and T High models, the Predictive Engine Stop Start system further improves efficiency. Working in conjunction with predictive cruise control, the technology automatically switches off the engine during freewheeling phases when Optiroll is activated, while keeping essential vehicle functions operational. The engine restarts instantly when power is required.
Depending on operating conditions and vehicle usage, Renault Trucks estimates that these technologies can deliver fuel savings of up to 4%, helping operators reduce both emissions and running costs.
The DE13 R engine also complies with the latest NNR3 noise emissions standard, contributing to quieter vehicle operation.
Enhanced Driver Comfort and Wellbeing
Alongside efficiency improvements, Renault Trucks has focused on enhancing driver comfort and vehicle handling.
The combination of high torque output and faster, smoother gear changes creates a more responsive driving experience while reducing noise levels within the cab.
The manufacturer has also introduced new driver assistance technologies, including optional Smart Steering. The system improves directional stability and integrates advanced Driver Assist functions such as adaptive cruise control and lane correction support.
These upgrades are designed to reduce driver fatigue while improving safety and vehicle control during long-distance and demanding operations.
Supporting Fleet Efficiency and Decarbonisation
With the launch of its 2027 model year range, Renault Trucks continues to invest in technologies that support both fleet productivity and sustainability goals.
Compatible with HVO (Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil) and B100 renewable fuels, the new powertrain provides operators with additional options for reducing their environmental impact while maintaining the flexibility and range of conventional diesel-powered vehicles.
As the transport industry continues its transition towards lower-emission operations, Renault Trucks believes its latest powertrain developments will help fleets reduce fuel costs, lower CO₂ emissions and improve driver wellbeing without compromising performance.