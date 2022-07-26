XPO Logistics trials bridge safety technology

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services, has partnered with VUE Group, a Radius business, to trial the Low Bridge Alerting System for commercial transport operations. XPO evaluates the new in-cab truck technology during day and night distribution runs from its Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk depot. UK-based VUE is a specialist innovator of fleet risk management solutions.
The VUE Low Bridge Alerting System uses telematics to automatically warn a truck driver when low bridges pose a strike risk along the route. The solution eliminates the potential for human error and stores data histories of alerts that can be accessed for training and documentation purposes.
Glen Mullins, managing director, VUE Group, said: “We’re extremely excited to be launching our Low Bridge Alerting System alongside XPO, one of our most valued customers. Their feedback has been invaluable, and we’re delighted the trials have succeeded. We hope to keep creating more solutions with XPO’s input in the future, to continue to help fleet owners solve prevalent issues through innovation.”
Around 2,000 bridge strikes happen every year in the UK, costing millions of pounds in infrastructure damages, as well as significant truck repair costs and service interruptions.
Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “Our joint developmental contributions to low bridge, trailer-height technology demonstrate how we live our values of safety, responsibility and innovation. We share these values with our partner VUE Group and are helping to refine their game-changing technology.”