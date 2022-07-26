FORS Legal, powered by Backhouse Jones

Headline News

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 10:00
FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, is delighted to announce the launch of FORS Legal a subscription service to be provided as part of the Affinity Partner Programme by leading industry law firm Backhouse Jones.

BACKup as the subscription service is known, moves away from a traditional fee-based relationship and provides operators with access to 24/7 legal advice for a fixed monthly fee. Designed to address the main pinch points of a transport business which are primarily employment and regulatory issues, the scheme provides advice and practical guidance to ensure companies are meeting all necessary legal requirements.

The BACKup programme is fully flexible to suit all sizes and types of fleet operation, with pricing determined by the number of authorised vehicles on a business’s O-Licence. Operators can choose to opt for employment-only advice, regulatory-only advice, or both. While for those needing additional cover, other areas such as corporate, commercial and property can also be included.

Loaded European truck on motorway in sunsetAs an example, a business operation between 1-10 vehicles could select regulatory only BACKup or employment only BACKup for just £75 per month per area, or to have full BACKup (regulatory and employment) the cost is just £100 per month.

In addition to the legal services, BACKup customers are entitled to 20% off all e-training on offer by Backhouse Jones, which includes areas such as HR, accident reporting and O-licence compliance, plus a host of free webinars run fortnightly on trends and topics in the transport sector.

Ian Jones, director at Backhouse Jones commented: “We receive more than 10,000 calls a year from operators needing legal advice on any number of issues. This scheme was devised with the idea that we could provide guidance to customers in a new way, that is before matters become serious enough to need traditional legal intervention.

Our team of lawyers live and breathe the transport sector, so we’re perfectly placed to provide operators with the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’re fulfilling all your legal obligations correctly, and that you have us in your corner.”

Ian Henderson, FORS Concession Director said: “As part of ensuring FORS offers meaningful benefits to the FORS community we have selected Backhouse Jones as the service provider for FORS Legal. Transport operations management is a complex and heavily regulated world, the Backhouse Jones model means that much of the stress and worry can be taken out of day-to-day interactions both with staff and with regulatory agencies.

Helping our FORS accredited operators achieve the high standards they aspire to is at the very heart of what we do, we’re delighted to team up with a law firm of such calibre as Backhouse Jones.”

Backhouse Jones has been providing legal services to the transport sector since its very beginnings in 1930. As a uniquely industry specific law firm, the Backhouse Jones team are regularly appointed to advise trade associations and work with many of the major bus and haulage operators in the UK. By concentrating its expertise within the road transport industry, Backhouse Jones service is tailored to client’s requirements and ensures their team are fluent in all the regulatory issues that affect logistics and transport companies across the UK.

