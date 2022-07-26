Headline News

General News

hydrogen refuelling station

Hydrogen filling stations to open on A1 and M6

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 - 10:16
No Comments
294 Views
General News, Hydrogen Trucks, Hydrogen vehicles, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Element 2 is partnering with Exelby Services to open the UK’s first public hydrogen refuelling stations on the A1(M) and the M6.

The sites will be located at Conegarth, Yorkshire, and Golden Fleece, Cumbria, and will provide hydrogen refuelling services for hydrogen-powered Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).

Exelby and Element 2 said they are responding to demand from commercial customers seeking to rapidly transition to low-carbon, sustainable transport, with hydrogen forming a central pillar of their strategies.

Exelby Services

Exelby Services

Tim Harper, chief executive officer at Element 2, added: “This partnership is a pivotal moment in bringing hydrogen refuelling to the UK’s roads. Together with our forward-looking partner Exelby, we will provide a turnkey solution for refuelling hydrogen HGVs on key haulage routes in the North of England.

“We’re building the UK’s network of hydrogen refuelling stations in response to growing demand from fleet owners and operators as they accelerate the transition of their HGV fleets to zero emissions, which will be critical in helping the UK meet its zero carbon targets.”

Element 2 will deploy hydrogen refuelling infrastructure at the two service station sites – including provision for hydrogen tanker supply, storage, compression and dispensing – as well as providing Exelby with technical and logistical support during the planning and scoping phase, and during planning for appropriate civil layout schemes for the stations.

Rob Exelby, managing director of Exelby Services, said: “Following the ever-increasing global focus on tackling climate change, now is the time to be proactive and embrace low and zero carbon alternatives to diesel drivetrains. We’re proud to be partnering with Element 2 who have shown a great understanding in how existing fuelling networks operate, and with their expertise we can implement hydrogen refuelling on our existing service areas to offer a one-stop-shop for all road users as we transition to net-zero.

While the two permanent hydrogen refuelling stations are being developed, Element 2 will deploy a mobile hydrogen refueller to meet current client demand for low-carbon fuel at Exelby’s Carlisle site.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Proxima Powered by REE

Proxima Powered by REE open for customer evel...

Jul 26, 2022No Comments

EAVX, Morgan Olson and REE Automotive are hosting the first live demonstrations and customer evaluations this week of Proxima Powered by REE, the newly announced fully drive-by-wire walk-in

Logistics centre

FORS Legal, powered by Back...

FORS, the Fleet Operator Recognition Scheme, is delighted to

Jul 26, 2022
Low bridge

XPO Logistics trials bridge...

XPO Logistics, a leading provider of freight transportation services,

Jul 26, 2022
Spanish disabled parking spaces

Disabled drivers still unab...

The AA are warning people planning to use their

Jul 25, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Female driver suffering in the heat

    Extreme hot weather alert – ...

    With temperatures likely to exceed

    Jul 18, 202212,504 Views
    Road pricing

    Fleet sector needs to have con...

    The fleet sector needs to

    Jul 22, 20224,464 Views
    Summer Holiday Traffic

    Busiest summer school holiday ...

    With most schools in England

    Jul 20, 20223,786 Views
    Two Trucks on the motorway

    Major update to the operator l...

    The Traffic Commissioners for Great

    Jul 18, 20223,630 Views
    Van cur open to get at tools

    Van theft is on the rise and i...

    COMPARETHEMARKET.COM has predicted future levels

    Jul 18, 20223,444 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021247,542 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,352 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,762 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202240,530 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202135,484 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing