Hydrogen filling stations to open on A1 and M6

Element 2 is partnering with Exelby Services to open the UK’s first public hydrogen refuelling stations on the A1(M) and the M6.
The sites will be located at Conegarth, Yorkshire, and Golden Fleece, Cumbria, and will provide hydrogen refuelling services for hydrogen-powered Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs).
Exelby and Element 2 said they are responding to demand from commercial customers seeking to rapidly transition to low-carbon, sustainable transport, with hydrogen forming a central pillar of their strategies.
Tim Harper, chief executive officer at Element 2, added: “This partnership is a pivotal moment in bringing hydrogen refuelling to the UK’s roads. Together with our forward-looking partner Exelby, we will provide a turnkey solution for refuelling hydrogen HGVs on key haulage routes in the North of England.
“We’re building the UK’s network of hydrogen refuelling stations in response to growing demand from fleet owners and operators as they accelerate the transition of their HGV fleets to zero emissions, which will be critical in helping the UK meet its zero carbon targets.”
Element 2 will deploy hydrogen refuelling infrastructure at the two service station sites – including provision for hydrogen tanker supply, storage, compression and dispensing – as well as providing Exelby with technical and logistical support during the planning and scoping phase, and during planning for appropriate civil layout schemes for the stations.
Rob Exelby, managing director of Exelby Services, said: “Following the ever-increasing global focus on tackling climate change, now is the time to be proactive and embrace low and zero carbon alternatives to diesel drivetrains. We’re proud to be partnering with Element 2 who have shown a great understanding in how existing fuelling networks operate, and with their expertise we can implement hydrogen refuelling on our existing service areas to offer a one-stop-shop for all road users as we transition to net-zero.
While the two permanent hydrogen refuelling stations are being developed, Element 2 will deploy a mobile hydrogen refueller to meet current client demand for low-carbon fuel at Exelby’s Carlisle site.