Certas Energy to upgrade UK HGV refuelling network

Certas Energy, the UK’s leading independent distributor of fuel and lubricants, has announced a £1.5 million investment programme to modernise its HGV refuelling bunker network, with five sites set to receive major upgrades over the next 12 months.
The initiative forms part of the company’s long-term strategy to improve refuelling infrastructure, support changing fuel demands and enhance the experience for HGV drivers across the UK.
The first site to benefit from the investment is Certas Energy’s HGV refuelling bunker at Alconbury, Cambridgeshire, which reopened to the public on 14 May following a £500,000 refurbishment. The extensive upgrade included new fuel pumps, pipework, card readers, security systems, improved facilities and additional fuel options.
Drivers using the Alconbury site now have access to eight new high-speed fuel nozzles capable of dispensing up to 120 litres of fuel per minute. The enhanced infrastructure is designed to reduce refuelling times, minimise vehicle downtime and improve operational efficiency for fleet operators.
In response to growing demand for lower-carbon fuels, Certas Energy has also introduced Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) dispensing facilities at Alconbury. The site becomes the 17th location within the company’s UK network of 30 refuelling bunkers to offer HVO, further supporting businesses looking to reduce emissions without changing vehicle fleets.
Alongside HVO, the site continues to provide diesel and AdBlue, while remaining compatible with all major digital fuel card solutions, including Certas Energy’s FuelTapp platform. This ensures operators can access a secure and comprehensive refuelling solution tailored to modern fleet requirements.
The company has also invested a further £80,000 through a partnership with UK Truck Clean to upgrade the site’s drive-through truck wash facility, enhancing services available to drivers and transport operators.
Mike Heaton, Head of Estate Development at Certas Energy, says: “Investment in the existing bunker infrastructure is as important as expanding and building new sites.
“We want to make sure that every location we operate is equipped for the future, including the ability to offer new fuels, while keeping the refuelling process smooth, efficient and comfortable for HGV drivers on UK roads.
“That means modernising fuelling equipment, card readers and improving on-site security measures, such as CCTV, remote monitoring software and hardware fitting anti-fraud devices, whilst maximising uptime of each location.
“We look forward to continuing a phased programme of investment across additional sites throughout the year, building a network that is both fit for today’s demand and ready for the transition ahead.”
Further improvements are planned for the Alconbury site, including upgrades to the on-site shop and a full Certas Energy rebrand scheduled for August 2026.
Alongside its investment in existing infrastructure, Certas Energy continues to expand its truckstop network. The company has added two new locations during 2026 and plans to replicate the award-winning facilities and enhanced security features introduced at The Stop at The Hollies across future sites.
As demand for efficient refuelling, alternative fuels and secure roadside facilities continues to grow, Certas Energy’s investment programme aims to create a future-ready network that supports fleet operators, professional drivers and the wider road transport industry.