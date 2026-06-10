UrbanChain extends renewable energy partnership with Believ

UrbanChain, the clean energy technology company behind Europe’s first private energy market, has extended its renewable energy agreement with EV charge point operator Believ, reinforcing its role in supporting the UK’s rapidly expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
The new three-year agreement builds on a partnership first established in 2025 and will continue to provide Believ’s growing national charging network with traceable, locally matched renewable electricity. The deal supports Believ’s mission of delivering “Cleaner Air for All” by ensuring every EV charge is backed by renewable energy generated by certified suppliers, with local energy matching available wherever possible.
As one of the UK’s fastest-growing EV charge point operators, Believ is expanding its network through partnerships with local authorities and private sector organisations. The company currently operates more than 2,400 live charge points across the country and is backed by £300 million of investment from Liberty Global and Zouk Capital, manager of the HM Treasury-backed Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF).
UrbanChain’s private energy market enables renewable electricity to be sourced directly from generators in a transparent and cost-effective way. Energy supply is matched on a half-hourly basis, providing enhanced traceability, price stability and certainty for infrastructure projects, investors and public-sector partners.
The model allows Believ to prioritise locally generated renewable energy where available while maintaining a secure and scalable electricity supply across its nationwide charging network. As demand for EV charging grows, the agreement is designed to support long-term infrastructure expansion while helping to accelerate transport decarbonisation.
Recent partnerships between Believ and organisations including Leeds City Council, Plymouth City Council and retail park operator 9Yards have increased deployment across urban, rural and underserved communities. These projects are supported by an energy strategy focused on resilience, sustainability and future growth.
Charlie Parry, Chief Growth Officer at UrbanChain, said: “This is infrastructure-level system change. UrbanChain already powers Believ’s network, and this extension commits that model for the next three years as EV charging is rolled out at scale across the UK.
Local authorities across the country are deploying EV charging at pace, and behind every one is an energy system that either entrenches wholesale volatility or builds something structurally different.
“We’ve built the latter with Believ, bringing local renewable generation to local consumers, through choice, not obligation, and giving long term certainty to serious infrastructure rollouts. This is what powering communities, councils, and the decarbonisation of transport at scale actually looks like, through resilient, repeatable systems, designed to support the decarbonisation of transport at national scale.”
The partnership reflects a growing focus on connecting local renewable energy generation directly with energy consumers, creating a more efficient and transparent energy ecosystem while reducing reliance on traditional wholesale energy markets.
Guy Bartlett, CEO of Believ, said: “With Urban Chain, we have strengthened our ability to offer not just renewable, but fully traceable energy across our network.
“By matching demand with local generation, we can give our local authority and business partners, and driver customers greater confidence in where their energy comes from, while also improving how we forecast demand and develop better-value propositions.”
As the UK continues its transition towards electric mobility, the extended agreement between UrbanChain and Believ highlights the increasing importance of renewable energy sourcing, local energy matching and scalable infrastructure solutions in supporting the nation’s net-zero ambitions.