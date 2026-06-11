Ferndown Commercials improves efficiency with AssetGo

Commercial vehicle garage Ferndown Commercials has transformed its vehicle inspection and maintenance processes after replacing manual paperwork with a digital fleet management system from AssetGo.
The Dorset-based business adopted the platform in 2025 to streamline inspections, improve maintenance scheduling and strengthen compliance management across its workshop operations. Since implementing the system, Ferndown Commercials reports significant improvements in operational efficiency, reduced administration workloads and greater visibility of vehicle maintenance activities.
A trusted provider of servicing, maintenance and repair services for commercial vehicle operators across the region, Ferndown Commercials recognised the need to modernise its processes as paper-based systems became increasingly difficult to manage.
“We reached a point where our manual processes were becoming increasingly time-consuming and difficult to manage efficiently,” says Carol Flay, Finance Manager at Ferndown Commercials. “We needed a system that would give us better visibility of inspections, servicing schedules and maintenance planning while also helping us strengthen compliance procedures. AssetGo provided exactly that.”
The move to a digital fleet management solution has enabled the business to manage inspections more effectively, improve maintenance planning and gain greater control over vehicle servicing and defect reporting. By eliminating much of the paperwork associated with workshop operations, the company has also freed up valuable time for staff.
“Since implementing the system, Ferndown has seen significant operational improvements across its workshop and maintenance activities.
“The difference was almost immediate,” said Carol. “Inspections are far easier to manage, maintenance planning is much more organised and we can track servicing and defects far more effectively than before. The digital system has removed a huge amount of paperwork and manual administration, which saves our team valuable time every day. For example, our customers receive their inspection sheets in a timely manner and the form is a lot clearer than a hand-written scanned copy.”
Alongside operational improvements, the digital platform has strengthened compliance management by ensuring inspection and maintenance records are consistently captured and easily accessible. This improved visibility helps reduce the risk of missed inspections and supports a more robust approach to fleet maintenance compliance.
“From a compliance perspective, having everything stored digitally gives us much greater confidence and control,” adds Carol. “Records are easy to access, inspections are completed on time and there’s far less risk of anything being overlooked. It has made the whole process more robust and reliable.”
Ferndown Commercials also highlighted the smooth implementation process and ongoing support provided by AssetGo, which helped ensure the transition to digital operations was completed with minimal disruption.
“The system was introduced very smoothly with virtually no disruption to the business,” says Carol. “The onboarding process was straightforward and the support from AssetGo has been excellent throughout. Whenever we need assistance, the team is always close at hand and quick to help.”
Although the company has not calculated a specific return on investment, it says the platform is already delivering measurable value through improved productivity, reduced downtime and the ability to identify maintenance issues before they escalate into more costly repairs.
“AssetGo is undoubtedly saving us time and helping us identify issues earlier before they become bigger, more costly problems,” adds Carol. “The efficiencies alone mean the system is effectively paying for itself, while also helping us deliver a better service to customers.”
As commercial vehicle operators increasingly embrace digital fleet management technology, Ferndown Commercials’ experience demonstrates how modern inspection and maintenance systems can improve efficiency, strengthen compliance and enhance customer service while reducing administrative burdens.