Queclink launches advanced GV650MG trailer tracker

Queclink Wireless Solutions has expanded its portfolio of trailer tracking technology with the launch of the GV650MG, a high-specification asset tracking device designed to meet the demands of complex fleet management and supply chain operations.
Developed for use in challenging environments, the rugged and hard-wired GV650MG tracker delivers reliable performance in harsh operating conditions while providing enhanced access to vehicle and trailer data. The new device is aimed at operators requiring advanced telematics capabilities that go beyond basic location tracking.
A key feature of the GV650MG is its Open CAN architecture, which offers greater flexibility and customisation than traditional CAN-based tracking systems. By enabling customers to integrate and access data according to their specific operational requirements, the solution supports more sophisticated telematics applications and simplifies deployment across mixed fleet environments.
“What really sets the GV650MG apart is the Open CAN architecture, making it one of the most sophisticated and flexible trailer trackers in the marketplace,” explains Vernon Bonser, International Sales Director at Queclink Wireless Solutions. “The device is well suited for advanced trailer applications where a road transport operator needs more than location, such as subsystem visibility, compliance-related data collection or integration with broader management platforms.”
The introduction of Open CAN technology marks the first time Queclink has incorporated this capability into its hard-wired trailer tracking range. Unlike conventional systems that rely on fixed, pre-integrated CAN libraries, the GV650MG allows operators to create more tailored telematics solutions while supporting future scalability and evolving supply chain requirements.
Built to withstand demanding operating conditions, the tracker features an IP67 and IP69K-rated waterproof and ruggedised design. It also offers dependable connectivity and positioning performance, supported by a high-capacity 5,800mAh backup battery. In the event of power loss, the battery can provide up to four months of operation, ensuring uninterrupted asset visibility and tracking.
The device supports a wide operating voltage range of 8–90V DC, making it compatible with a broad variety of trailers and electrical equipment. LTE Cat-M1 connectivity delivers reliable global network coverage, while dual-band GNSS technology enhances positioning accuracy for fleet operators managing valuable assets.
For installations where signal strength may be limited, an optional external antenna can be fitted beneath the asset, on a trailer wall or within enclosed areas to improve connectivity. The GV650MG also includes multiple interfaces for integration with pre-configured accessories, alongside Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.2 connectivity for wireless sensor pairing and additional monitoring capabilities.
“We are using our longstanding expertise to bring to market high-performing and specialised hardware that is suited to complex telematics solutions. By developing these advanced technology solutions, such as the GV650MG, we are enabling deeper integration and data access for vehicle operators in a wide mix of transport-related sectors,” adds Vernon Bonser.
The launch of the GV650MG further strengthens Queclink’s position in the trailer telematics market, providing fleet operators with a highly adaptable tracking solution capable of supporting advanced asset management, compliance monitoring and supply chain visibility.