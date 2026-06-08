Cubby Group onboards 250 Drivers onto DAVIS Platform

Multi-sector industrial group Cubby Group has successfully onboarded 250 company and grey fleet drivers onto the DAVIS (Driver and Vehicle Information Solutions) platform in just 14 days, enabling the business to complete a comprehensive fleet risk assessment while strengthening driver compliance and duty of care processes.
The rapid implementation provided Cubby Group with a complete risk profile of its drivers, identifying low, medium and higher-risk individuals across the organisation. The initiative forms part of the group’s ongoing commitment to regulatory compliance and fleet safety management.
Cubby Group comprises 14 complementary businesses operating across sectors including construction, civil engineering, rail infrastructure, renewable energy, utilities and plant site services. Employing more than 300 people, the company operates throughout the Midlands, North West and Scotland. Its vehicle fleet includes primarily Ford Transit light commercial vehicles (LCVs), alongside a smaller number of management cars and HGVs.
To improve licence compliance monitoring and streamline fleet risk management, the company selected the award-winning DAVIS platform from Derby-based Licence Check. The project was led by Cubby Group Head of Transport Compliance Paul Russell, who has more than two decades of experience in the transport sector.
“I had used other platforms in the past which I had not been overly impressed with, but following a recommendation from our Head of HR, Alison Watson, decided to take a look at DAVIS – and am very thankful I did,” he said.
Russell highlighted both the speed of implementation and the support provided throughout the project.
“We received outstanding system and service support from project implementation stage through to delivery and beyond.
“Our entire workforce was subscribed and checked remotely and securely within just 14 days. Having used other platforms recently, I cannot recommend this system enough.”
Using electronically delivered driving licence mandates, the onboarding process enabled rapid verification and risk assessment of all drivers. Low and medium-risk drivers will now undergo licence checks every six months, while higher-risk drivers will be monitored monthly, depending on the nature and severity of any licence endorsements. Where appropriate, targeted driver training interventions will also be introduced.
The system will also support drivers working towards their Driver CPC qualification. These individuals will be assessed every three months as part of the ongoing monitoring required to validate training progress and qualification compliance.
For a business the size of Cubby Group, managing driver compliance and corporate duty of care obligations can be a complex and time-consuming administrative task. The DAVIS platform automates much of this process, providing continuous licence monitoring for existing employees, new starters and leavers, while also supporting recruitment and employment screening activities within the HR department.
Russell believes the platform’s reporting capabilities offer significant additional value beyond compliance monitoring.
“The DAVIS system produces a high level of analytics and exception reporting which I can download straight into board presentations. Having this level of transparency and detail should also prove very beneficial in our next round of negotiations with our insurers,” he added.
Licence Check Managing Director Keith Allen said one of the key benefits of DAVIS is the speed at which organisations can assess driver risk and achieve compliance.
“One of the main advantages of DAVIS is its speed at onboarding drivers and assessing their driving risk profiles as quickly as possible to meet compliance obligations.
“And, as with all fleets of this size, the use of DAVIS reduces what would otherwise be a time-consuming administrative task into one that is readily manageable, producing actionable analytics and exception reporting for the benefit of line managers.
“Our ongoing objective is to continue to further develop DAVIS, with a range of modules and enhancements, from what was originally known as a pure licence checking operation to a comprehensive fleet management offering for car and van fleet operators. The feedback we get from users is that they really value our developments in this direction,” he added.
The successful deployment demonstrates the growing importance of digital fleet compliance solutions as businesses seek to improve driver risk management, streamline administration and strengthen duty of care responsibilities across increasingly complex vehicle operations.