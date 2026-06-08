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IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

Monday, June 8, 2026 - 10:39
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Bio-CNG, Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Electric Trucks, Electric Vans, Green Case Studies, Iveco, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Road Transport Expo, Secondary News

Italian commercial vehicle manufacturer IVECO is set to make one of the most comprehensive zero-emission statements at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026, displaying its entire battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup, spanning 2.8 to 26 tonnes, across a dedicated “Electric Boulevard” at the show.

Taking place from 30 June to 2 July at NAEC Stoneleigh in Warwickshire, RTX will also see the return of IVECO’s celebrated natural gas vehicles and offer attendees the chance to book a test drive across a selection of the manufacturer’s range. IVECO’s full lineup presentation is scheduled for 10:30am on Tuesday 30 June.

IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

IVECO eJolly. Image: IVECO

The Electric Boulevard: From Light Van to Heavy Rigid

IVECO’s Electric Boulevard will guide visitors through the brand’s BEV offering in ascending order of size and capability, making it one of the most structured electric showcases at the event.

The journey begins with the all-new eJolly and eSuperJolly, IVECO’s entry into the medium van segment and the brand’s first foray below 3.5-tonne GVW. The eJolly represents a significant milestone in IVECO’s history, whilst the eSuperJolly steps up to offer a substantial 17m³ of cargo capacity, catering to operators with greater carrying requirements.

IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

IVECO eSuperJolly. Image: IVECO

The next stage of the Boulevard focuses on the eDaily, widely regarded as a class leader in the electric light commercial space. Available with GVWs ranging from 4.2 to 7.2 tonnes, the eDaily is built on a robust truck-based ladder chassis, offering up to 3.5 tonnes of towing capability, an innovative modular battery system, and up to 50kW of electric power take-off (ePTO).

Completing the electric showcase is the IVECO S-eWay Rigid, and in a notable first, the unit on display will be the first customer right-hand drive example of the model. With a choice of eight wheelbases, three cab types and modular battery configurations delivering up to 400km of range, the S-eWay is engineered to be tailored precisely to each operator’s mission. It also supports 350kW fast-charging to minimise downtime.

IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

IVECO eDaily. Image: IVECO

CNG: Two Decades of Alternative Fuel Expertise

Alongside its BEV display, IVECO will reinforce its long-standing commitment to natural gas technology. The manufacturer has championed alternative fuels for over two decades and offers compressed natural gas (CNG) powertrains across vehicles from 3.5 to 44 tonnes.

The show will feature the Daily CNG for urban and lighter-duty applications, the mid-range Eurocargo for multi-drop haulage, and the flagship S-Way CNG, available with up to 500hp in a 6×2 configuration, making it the only natural gas truck on the market capable of operating at a full 44-tonne gross combination weight with full trailer length. When running on 100% biomethane, operators can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 95% compared to an equivalent diesel vehicle.

IVECO to showcase complete electric lineup at RTX 2026

IVECO ‘Force Of Nature’. Image: IVECO

The iconic S-Way CNG “Force of Nature” show truck also returns to RTX, accompanied by the rugged X-Way and the flagship S-Way 580.

A Charitable Moment on the Stand

RTX 2026 will also see IVECO supporting the transport industry charity TransAid. The IVECO eDaily “Box Clever” will be powering a Grand Prix simulator on stand, raising funds for the cause, with a top prize on offer for the fastest lap time.

Mike Cutts, Managing Director at IVECO UK, said: “With the conversation around EVs ever growing, RTX is a brilliant opportunity for IVECO to spotlight the full breadth of its diverse electric range. Each of these highly capable vehicles has been engineered to enable operators to electrify fleets while retaining capability. Alongside our BEV range, attendees will be able to explore our diesel and natural gas offerings, as well as the chance to get behind the wheel of a selection of our vehicles.”

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