Van downtime costs more than £1,170 a day

New research commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Vans has highlighted the significant financial and operational impact of van downtime, revealing that a van being off the road for just one day costs UK businesses an average of £1,172.20.
The study, conducted by Opinium among 500 senior decision-makers at UK businesses that rely on vans, found that companies experienced an average of six-and-a-half days of vehicle-related disruption during the past 12 months. The findings underline the critical role vans play in maintaining productivity, customer service and day-to-day business operations.
Beyond the direct financial cost, the research revealed that vehicle downtime can have far-reaching consequences for employees and business performance. More than two-fifths (41%) of respondents said vehicle issues contributed to increased staff stress, while 33% reported disruption to workflows. Nearly three in 10 businesses (29%) said downtime forced employees to work longer hours in order to maintain operations.
Customer-facing impacts were also significant. Around 24% of businesses reported customer complaints and missed performance targets as a result of vehicle downtime, while 18% expressed concerns about losing valuable contracts due to service disruptions.
To help tackle these challenges, Mercedes-Benz Vans is working with fleet operators through its Van Uptime Monitor system. The technology continuously monitors vehicle health and alerts operators to potential technical issues before they develop into more serious faults, helping businesses reduce unexpected breakdowns and unplanned downtime.
The system also connects vehicles directly with Mercedes-Benz workshops, enabling fleet managers to identify maintenance requirements early and schedule repairs before they affect operations. In addition, the manufacturer supports customers through its MobiloVan roadside assistance service, which operates 24 hours a day across Europe. According to Mercedes-Benz Vans, around 82% of call-outs are resolved at the roadside, helping vehicles return to service as quickly as possible.
Simon Neill, Operations Director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “For many UK businesses, a van isn’t just a van – it’s the business showing up. Our research lays bare what happens when vans, which are often at the heart of our communities, go off the road. Vehicle uptime isn’t something you can park in the operations folder and forget about. It shapes productivity, customer relationships and it lands on people first.”
The research highlights the growing importance of proactive fleet maintenance and connected vehicle technology as businesses seek to minimise disruption, improve operational efficiency and protect customer relationships in an increasingly competitive market.