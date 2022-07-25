Headline News

Disabled Drivers

Spanish disabled parking spaces

Disabled drivers still unable to use Blue Badge in popular European countries

Monday, July 25, 2022 - 08:54
No Comments
516 Views
Disabled Drivers, Europe, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The AA are warning people planning to use their Blue Badge abroad this summer, that they could leave themselves open to parking fines as it may not be accepted overseas.

Popular holiday destinations of France, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece are among 11 European nations yet to decide if a UK issued Blue Badge is to be recognised*. Other nations where a UK Blue Badge may not be accepted are; Bulgaria, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Romania and Slovenia.

Disabled people heading to the continent over the summer holidays need to check if their Blue Badge will be valid. However, research by the AA’s European Breakdown Department** suggests that it will not be accepted at all in 11 nations where there is no reciprocal arrangement.

That means Blue Badge users leave themselves open to parking tickets, or their car being towed away if they used them in a disabled parking space. Following the advice of the government to contact the Consulates in question, many could not advise what action Blue Badge users should take when parking until an agreement was reached.

Jack Cousens, head of roads policy for the AA, said; “To keep Blue Badge users in limbo is simply unacceptable. Blue Badges are issued because of specific health reasons and to not have their status confirmed two years down the line is simply outrageous.

“Rather than take a chance, we would encourage Blue Badge users to use drop-off and collection zones where possible while the car is parked in a non-disabled bay. While problematic, it reduces the risk of a vehicle being given a ticket or towed away. While the government website asks Blue Badge users to ask the Consulates for further advice on if their Blue Badge would be accepted, most could not provide any assurances or advice to the AA.

“Both the UK Government and the 11 European nations yet to ratify the status of UK issues Blue Badges need to resolve the matter urgently and provide clarity for all concerned.”

* https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/blue-badge-using-it-in-the-eu/using-a-blue-badge-in-the-european-union

 ** https://www.theaa.com/european-breakdown-cover

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Phone use when driving

Do you have a risk management blingspot?

Jul 25, 2022No Comments

Fleet operators who cannot see what is going on in vehicle cabs have a risk management blind spot, which can be solved by introducing in-cab cameras. Employees

Road pricing

Fleet sector needs to have ...

The fleet sector needs to start having a constructive

Jul 22, 2022
Closed Motorway

National Highways signals b...

National Highways is developing a series of measures to

Jul 22, 2022
Robot EV Charging point

Ford trials robot charging ...

For most of us, filling a car with fuel,

Jul 22, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Female driver suffering in the heat

    Extreme hot weather alert – ...

    With temperatures likely to exceed

    Jul 18, 202212,402 Views
    Summer Holiday Traffic

    Busiest summer school holiday ...

    With most schools in England

    Jul 20, 20223,582 Views
    Two Trucks on the motorway

    Major update to the operator l...

    The Traffic Commissioners for Great

    Jul 18, 20223,498 Views
    Road pricing

    Fleet sector needs to have con...

    The fleet sector needs to

    Jul 22, 20223,306 Views
    Van cur open to get at tools

    Van theft is on the rise and i...

    COMPARETHEMARKET.COM has predicted future levels

    Jul 18, 20223,174 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021247,488 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,322 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202145,696 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202240,158 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202135,400 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing