Log-hub launches new season of Supply Chain Analytics Pulse

As market uncertainty and rapid technological change continue to reshape global logistics networks, supply chain leaders are increasingly looking for better tools to stay informed and respond quickly to evolving challenges. To address this need, Log-hub has expanded its Supply Chain Analytics Pulse initiative with the launch of a new AI Pulse webinar series, designed to deliver real-time insights for executives managing complex supply chain operations.
Over the past year, Supply Chain Analytics Pulse has developed into a valuable resource for supply chain professionals seeking clarity in an increasingly dynamic industry. The programme provides bi-monthly insights through research-led content and analysis. For the first time, it will now also feature live AI Pulse webinars available exclusively to subscribers.
Unlike traditional analyst reports that are often hidden behind costly paywalls, the Pulse initiative follows a free-access, subscription-based model. This approach is intended to make high-quality insights and research more widely accessible to supply chain practitioners and decision-makers.
Exploring AI and Supply Chain Trends
Each edition of the Pulse draws on the latest market research to explore key supply chain themes such as visibility, network design, transport optimisation, sustainability, inventory management and demand forecasting.
The introduction of the AI Pulse webinar series expands the initiative beyond written reports by offering interactive sessions where executives and industry professionals can engage directly with experts. The webinars will explore practical applications of artificial intelligence in supply chain operations, enabling participants to discuss real-world use cases and learn how organisations are successfully implementing new technologies.
CCO of Log-hub, Ritik Luthra said: “Forward-thinking organizations understand that real-time intelligence is becoming a key competitive advantage. With the new AI Pulse series, we want to bridge the gap between technology and practical application, helping supply chain leaders understand what’s working and how they can apply it within their own organizations.”
Enabling Better Strategic Decisions
The broader Pulse initiative aims to help supply chain leaders stay ahead of shifting market conditions by providing timely analysis of emerging trends in logistics and artificial intelligence. By highlighting pioneering companies and real-world deployments of innovative technologies, the platform offers practical insights that organisations can use to inform their strategic planning.
With the addition of the AI Pulse webinars, the initiative is evolving into a more collaborative environment where professionals can exchange ideas, learn from industry experiences and explore effective approaches to digital transformation.
“The Supply Chain Analytics Pulse is not just about delivering information,” Luthra added. “It’s about creating a space where supply chain professionals can learn from each other and make smarter decisions, faster.”
Supply chain professionals and industry leaders can subscribe to the Supply Chain Analytics Pulse through Log-hub’s website. Subscribers can join at any point during the season to receive the latest edition of the research and gain access to upcoming AI Pulse webinars.