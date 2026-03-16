Headline News

General News

Cabinet to consider CPO for essential A469 works

Cabinet to consider CPO for essential A469 works

Monday, March 16, 2026 - 06:09
No Comments
General News, News, Newsletter, Road Building & Repairs, Secondary News

Caerphilly County Borough Council will consider applying for a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to enable essential repair works to the A469 near Pontlottyn. The proposal will be presented to the council’s Cabinet when it meets on Wednesday, 18 March.

The move forms part of plans to carry out a £20 million repair programme on the key route, which has faced long-standing structural issues affecting local transport in the area.

Council leader Jamie Pritchard described the report as a “necessary next step in repairing this long-standing highway issue”.

According to the report, the council has made extensive efforts to reach agreements with landowners and other interested parties to secure the land required for the project. However, the authority believes pursuing a CPO alongside ongoing negotiations could help ensure a quicker resolution and allow the repair works to progress without unnecessary delays.

Cllr Pritchard said the council remains committed to delivering the improvements following a Cabinet decision in December 2025 that allocated funding for the scheme.

“Since becoming Leader in November 2025, my first commitment was to pursue every available option to sorting out this road once and for all,” he said.

“It is crucial for residents living in the Upper Rhymney Valley that this road be re-built, and that all obstacles are overcome. The land negotiations and CPO are next on the list. I’ll be continuing to engage with Welsh Government throughout the pre – build and build phase.”

If approved, the CPO application would represent a key step toward progressing the long-awaited repair works on the A469, which serves as an important transport route for communities across the Upper Rhymney Valley.

Tags
, , , ,

Related Article

Impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure

Impact of the Strait of Hormuz closure

Mar 17, 2026No Comments

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating conflict in 2026 represents one of the most severe shocks to global logistics and supply chains in modern

charging vans

Dawsongroup whitepaper high...

Dawsongroup vans has released a new whitepaper, Charging Ahead,

Mar 17, 2026
Windrose Global E700 makes UK debut with first charge at Fleete hub

Windrose Global E700 makes ...

A new electric truck from Belgium-based OEM Windrose, a

Mar 17, 2026
MAN launches 250-ton TGX heavy-duty tractor unit

MAN launches 250-ton TGX he...

MAN Truck & Bus has unveiled a new TGX

Mar 16, 2026

Leave A Comment

Fleetpoint Green News

Fleetpoint WLC Ad

Connect

Location

Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

Tel: 01772 585111

Copyright © 2023 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Ltd t/a Fleetpoint
Vehicle Data Powered by Solifi. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing
Vehicle Whole Life Cost information supplied by Whole life Cost Toolkit