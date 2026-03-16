Cabinet to consider CPO for essential A469 works

Caerphilly County Borough Council will consider applying for a Compulsory Purchase Order (CPO) to enable essential repair works to the A469 near Pontlottyn. The proposal will be presented to the council’s Cabinet when it meets on Wednesday, 18 March.
The move forms part of plans to carry out a £20 million repair programme on the key route, which has faced long-standing structural issues affecting local transport in the area.
Council leader Jamie Pritchard described the report as a “necessary next step in repairing this long-standing highway issue”.
According to the report, the council has made extensive efforts to reach agreements with landowners and other interested parties to secure the land required for the project. However, the authority believes pursuing a CPO alongside ongoing negotiations could help ensure a quicker resolution and allow the repair works to progress without unnecessary delays.
Cllr Pritchard said the council remains committed to delivering the improvements following a Cabinet decision in December 2025 that allocated funding for the scheme.
“Since becoming Leader in November 2025, my first commitment was to pursue every available option to sorting out this road once and for all,” he said.
“It is crucial for residents living in the Upper Rhymney Valley that this road be re-built, and that all obstacles are overcome. The land negotiations and CPO are next on the list. I’ll be continuing to engage with Welsh Government throughout the pre – build and build phase.”
If approved, the CPO application would represent a key step toward progressing the long-awaited repair works on the A469, which serves as an important transport route for communities across the Upper Rhymney Valley.