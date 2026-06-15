Renault launches ‘converted by Renault’ LCV conversion programme

Renault has expanded its light commercial vehicle offering with the launch of ‘converted by Renault’, a new range of factory-built vehicle conversions designed to simplify ordering, improve reliability and provide enhanced support for business customers.
For more than a century, Renault has worked with businesses across a wide range of industries, supplying adapted vehicles for applications including ambulances, construction, mobile workshops, animal transport, mobile retail units, tippers, refrigerated transport, recovery vehicles, high-volume delivery operations and mobility transport.
Vehicle conversions remain a key part of Renault’s commercial vehicle strategy, with one in every two Renault light commercial vehicles undergoing some form of conversion. The introduction of ‘converted by Renault’ aims to streamline the process by offering customers ready-to-use converted vehicles directly through the Renault dealer network.
The programme has been designed to simplify procurement while reducing lead times. Customers benefit from a single point of contact within the Renault network, average delivery times that are 30% shorter and one consolidated invoice covering both the base vehicle and conversion.
Renault says the factory-built approach also delivers greater peace of mind through a fully integrated assembly process using components sourced from approved bodybuilders. Customers benefit from a single manufacturer-backed warranty covering both the vehicle and conversion, while repairs to converted elements can be carried out through the Renault dealer network.
Another key advantage is improved residual value, with the conversion included as part of the vehicle’s overall resale valuation.
The ‘converted by Renault’ range is currently available on the Renault Kangoo with crew cab configuration and the Renault Trafic with five- and six-seat crew cab layouts. For the Renault Master, the programme includes dropside flatbeds, single and triple-axle tippers, high-volume body variants offering between 20m³ and 23m³ of load space, with crew cab versions set to follow. Renault has also confirmed the programme will be extended to the future Trafic E-Tech electric.
The initiative highlights the manufacturing expertise of Renault’s three French light commercial vehicle production facilities in Maubeuge, Sandouville and Batilly, which produce the Kangoo, Trafic and Master respectively.
Jan Ptacek, Vice-President, Renault Brand LCV Business Unit, said: ‘converted by Renault’ offers a host of advantages for business customers. They can order a ready-to-use converted vehicle with complete peace of mind and the full support of the Renault network. This solution showcases the know-how, expertise and flexibility of our three French plants, Maubeuge, Sandouville and Batilly, producing Kangoo, Trafic and Master respectively.”
Models available through the programme can be ordered via any of Renault’s 2,700 dealerships across Europe. Renault PRO+ centres will feature displays of converted vehicles, while dealership sales teams have received specialist training to support commercial vehicle customers.
For businesses requiring more bespoke vehicle adaptations, Renault’s subsidiary Qstomize provides additional customisation options. These include storage systems, vehicle protection solutions, specialist modifications and vehicle graphics, enabling customers to create vehicles tailored to their operational needs.
Renault also works closely with a network of 300 approved bodybuilders across Europe. These partners are selected according to strict quality and operational standards, with accreditation valid for three years and supported by annual assessments.
Approved converters are involved in the development process from an early stage, helping to ensure Renault’s commercial vehicles are designed to be conversion-ready from the outset. This collaborative approach will continue with future models, including the upcoming Trafic E-Tech electric.
Zakaria Zeghari, VP Sales & Marketing, LCV Business Unit, added: “A full 70% of Renault Master conversions are managed by ‘converted by Renault’, Qstomize and our body converters partners. This advanced adaptability is part of the market success of Renault Master, Europe’s best-selling heavy van since the start of 2026.”