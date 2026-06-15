Scania unveils modular protected cab at Eurosatory 2026

Scania has strengthened its defence portfolio with the launch of a new modular protected cab, unveiled for the first time at Eurosatory 2026, the global defence and security exhibition. Designed specifically for mission-critical defence logistics, the cab brings together crew protection, mobility and operational availability within a single, integrated solution.
Crucially, this marks the first time that defence and security customers will be able to order a Scania protected cab without having to migrate to a separate, dedicated vehicle platform. By incorporating the protected cab into its existing modular architecture, Scania has created a new performance tier that delivers robust, reliable and adaptable transport solutions capable of meeting the evolving demands of modern defence and security operations.
Stefano Fedel, Head of Scania Commercial, said: “Defence logistics and transport resilience are becoming increasingly important for armed forces and societies across Europe and beyond. With the protected cab, Scania combines protection and operational capability with the modularity, reliability and support systems already proven across our global transport ecosystem.”
Built for Protection and Performance
At the heart of the design is crew safety. The protected cab is fitted with ballistic and blast protection that can be configured to suit specific operational requirements and mission profiles, and is fully compliant with STANAG 4569 Levels 1 to 3. The cab can also be integrated with mission-specific systems, equipment and bodywork, giving armed forces the flexibility to tailor the vehicle to the task at hand.
Despite its protective capabilities, the cab retains the driver-focused environment that Scania is known for. Drivers will immediately recognise the trademark visibility, ergonomics and controls, whilst benefiting from enhanced manoeuvrability when operating in complex or challenging conditions. The vehicle is engineered to handle demanding terrain and adverse weather around the clock.
Modularity at Its Core
A defining feature of the new protected cab is its modularity. Customers can configure vehicles according to mission requirements and operational phases, supporting training and operational readiness within the same vehicle architecture. The cab is available in 4×4, 6×6 and 8×8 configurations and has been designed to fulfil strategic mobility requirements, including compliance with UIC GA train tunnel profile specifications — adding further logistical flexibility for customers operating across different environments.
Sara Forsberg, CTO and Head of Scania R&D, said: “The new modular protected cab is not a separate platform outside the Scania system. It is developed according to the same principles that define Scania’s approach to modularity, uptime and operational efficiency. That gives customers a scalable and adaptable solution with strong long-term support.”
By building on the same modular architecture and industrial processes as the wider Scania product portfolio, defence customers benefit from familiar driver ergonomics, common interfaces, shared spare parts and well-established service and support structures throughout the vehicle’s lifecycle. This commonality with civilian variants significantly reduces training requirements and simplifies fleet management.
Manufactured in Sweden, Supported Globally
The protected cab vehicles will be manufactured in Sweden and integrated into Scania’s regular production flow, with final assembly taking place alongside other defence truck variants at Scania’s production facilities. This integration into mainstream manufacturing underlines the company’s commitment to delivering defence solutions that are both industrially scalable and consistently supported.
Through Scania’s modular system and common components, defence vehicles can draw on established service, parts and maintenance structures — strengthening operational uptime and helping customers manage lifecycle costs. Whether vehicles are deployed domestically, in demanding operational theatres or as part of long-term fleet programmes, the support infrastructure remains consistent and accessible.
A Century of Defence Experience
Scania has supplied defence vehicles and solutions for more than a century, and today delivers trucks, engines and related solutions to several NATO countries and allied nations. The introduction of the modular protected cab reinforces the company’s ambition to serve as a long-term strategic partner for armed forces requiring reliable transport solutions that perform under pressure and endure over time.
With defence logistics and transport resilience rising up the agenda for armed forces across Europe and beyond, Scania’s modular approach offers a compelling proposition — combining protection, adaptability and industrial integration in a solution that does not require customers to step outside the familiar Scania ecosystem.
The modular protected cab brings together protection, modularity, industrial integration and lifecycle support in one cohesive solution, designed to perform in demanding operations and built to deliver over time.