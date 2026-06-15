Rugged IVECO X-Way broadens Penfold Verrall tipper fleet

Sussex-based earthworks specialist Penfold Verrall Ltd has taken delivery of a new IVECO X-Way 8×4 tipper, further expanding a fleet that already numbers 21 IVECO vehicles. The addition reflects the company’s ongoing confidence in the X-Way’s ability to meet the rigorous demands of earthworks haulage, with each truck in the fleet transporting approximately 28,000 tonnes of soil per year across 80,000 kilometres.
The new vehicle is specified as an AD360X46Z/P in OFF configuration, a setup that maximises approach angles through increased ground clearance and enhances durability with a reinforced bumper, qualities that are essential for a business operating across challenging, uneven terrain.
Power and Performance
At the heart of the X-Way is a 460hp xCursor 13 engine, paired with a Hi-Tronix 12-speed gearbox. Together, this combination delivers a balance of performance and fuel economy well suited to the mixed on/off-road demands of earthworks operations. The OFF configuration further sharpens the vehicle’s capability in challenging environments, ensuring it can handle site conditions without compromising on-road efficiency.
Adam Bish, Director of Penfold Verrall, said: “I’ve driven many trucks during my years in the business, and none of them handle the off-road conditions quite like an IVECO X-Way. The 8×4 configuration gives us maximum manoeuvrability on site, as well as a powerful and efficient on-road performance.”
Purpose-Built Body and Payload
Working in close collaboration with supplier Northern Commercials, Penfold Verrall specified the X-Way with a Loadmaster Lite tipper body, built and installed by Thompsons UK. Lightweight yet resilient, the body features Edbro CX15 front-end hydraulic tipping gear and delivers a payload capacity of almost 19 tonnes, a vital consideration for a business moving significant volumes of material on a daily basis.
Safety has been given equal priority. The vehicle is fitted with twin-strobe beacons, a four-way camera system and twin reversing work lamps, providing comprehensive protection for operators and those working in close proximity to the vehicle, both on site and on the public highway.
Driver Comfort and Technology
Inside the cab, Penfold Verrall’s drivers benefit from IVECO’s Comfort Plus pack, which includes a fabric high-comfort seat, automatic air conditioning and a leather steering wheel. A 10-inch infotainment system and a large, customisable digital driver’s display round out a cabin environment that prioritises both ergonomic comfort and technological functionality, an important factor when drivers are covering high annual mileages in demanding conditions.
Duncan Nurse, IVECO Business Line Director (Medium & Heavy) UK & ROI, said: “The IVECO X-Way has become a staple of fleets requiring off-road capability as well as on-road refinement and efficiency. Penfold Verrall’s fleet of IVECOs are the perfect embodiment of the X-Way ethos.”
The latest addition to the Penfold Verrall fleet underlines the growing appeal of the X-Way among operators who need a truck capable of performing equally well on site and on the road, without sacrificing driver comfort or long-term reliability.