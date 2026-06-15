Stuart Harvey Transport adds new FH Aero 500 tractor unit

Bristol-based Stuart Harvey Transport has expanded its Volvo Trucks fleet with the addition of a new Volvo FH Aero 500 6×2 tractor unit, specified with the flagship Globetrotter XXL cab to maximise driver comfort and operational efficiency.
Supplied by Russell Woof, Area Sales Manager at Truck and Bus Wales and West, the new FH Aero replaces an older Volvo model within the company’s 14-vehicle fleet. The latest acquisition further strengthens a long-standing partnership between Stuart Harvey Transport and Volvo Trucks.
Stuart Harvey, owner of the business, says: “We bought our first Volvo back in 2019, and that decision set the foundation for the relationship we have with the brand today. Volvo has consistently provided us with the reliability and efficiency we need for national general haulage, and that impressive performance has shaped the way we look at future fleet investments.
“As expected, the new FH Aero has slotted seamlessly into our fleet, delivering the strong fuel performance and reliability we expect from Volvo. For our driver, the extra space and comfort of the Globetrotter XXL cab stood out immediately. He has been full of positive comments from day one. He’s really taken to the space inside the cab and appreciates how good the truck looks out on the road.”
Fuel-Efficient Volvo FH Aero Powertrain
The Volvo FH Aero is powered by a Euro 6-compliant D13TC Step E engine, producing 500 hp and up to 2,800 Nm of torque. The engine benefits from Volvo’s turbo compounding technology, designed to maximise fuel efficiency by recovering excess energy from exhaust gases and converting it directly into torque at the crankshaft.
Paired with Volvo’s 12-speed I-Shift automated transmission and I-See predictive cruise control system, the powertrain is engineered to optimise fuel consumption. I-See uses road topography data to help the vehicle maintain momentum over hills and gradients while reducing fuel usage.
Advanced Safety and Aerodynamic Technology
Finished in Stuart Harvey Transport’s distinctive red livery, the new truck is equipped with Volvo’s Camera Monitoring System (CMS), replacing conventional wing mirrors with high-definition cameras.
The system improves aerodynamic performance while providing drivers with an enhanced field of vision. When operating with a trailer, CMS automatically pans to follow the trailer’s movement through corners, improving visibility and manoeuvrability. The technology also performs effectively in challenging conditions, including heavy rain, darkness, bright sunlight and tunnel environments.
Premium Driver Comfort with Globetrotter XXL Cab
Driver welfare was a key consideration in the vehicle specification, with the FH Aero featuring Volvo’s spacious Globetrotter XXL cab. The flagship cab includes a longer and wider lower bunk, providing improved comfort for overnight stays.
Additional features include premium leather upholstery, dual armrests, electric air conditioning with carbon filtration, sun, mist and air-quality sensors, as well as an adjustable steering wheel with neck tilt. Together, these features create a comfortable and productive working environment for drivers spending long hours on the road.
To support vehicle uptime and reliability, the truck has been supplied on a three-year Volvo Gold Contract, covering preventative maintenance and repairs. The agreement provides Stuart Harvey Transport with comprehensive support and predictable operating costs.
The FH Aero will operate five days a week on general haulage duties across the UK and is expected to cover up to 120,000 kilometres annually.
Founded in 2004, Stuart Harvey Transport provides a wide range of haulage services throughout the UK and across Europe, supporting customers with reliable and efficient transport solutions