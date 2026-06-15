Durite to launch Live AI fleet platform at Road Transport Expo

Durite and sister company ECCO Safety Group are set to return to Road Transport Expo 2026 at Stoneleigh Park, where they will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent fleet safety, vehicle technology and operational management solutions. Making its official debut at the event is Durite Live AI, the company’s next-generation AI-powered fleet management platform. Designed to provide fleet operators with complete real-time visibility and control, the platform combines live vehicle tracking, AI-enabled video telematics, driver behaviour monitoring and predictive fleet insights within a single connected system.
Durite Live AI has been developed for a broad range of commercial vehicle applications, including haulage and logistics fleets, vans, utility vehicles, recovery trucks, construction equipment and material handling operations. The platform integrates seamlessly with Durite’s growing range of AI-powered safety and monitoring technologies, allowing operators to create a connected fleet safety solution tailored to their specific requirements.
At the core of the platform is a suite of advanced AI capabilities designed to improve road safety, protect drivers and optimise fleet performance. Durite Sales Director John Nobbs explains: “AI-powered Risk Detection continuously analyses driver behaviour and surrounding road conditions through AI-enabled cameras, identifying fatigue, distraction, mobile phone usage, tailgating, lane departure and harsh manoeuvres in real time.
“The system is also designed to recognise escalating risk patterns and issue immediate alerts, helping to prevent incidents before they occur.”
The platform also features an integrated 24/7 AI Assistant, providing instant step-by-step guidance for configuring geofences, setting alert parameters, diagnosing devices and generating reports. This helps reduce training requirements while enabling operators to maximise system performance quickly and efficiently.
Another key feature is personalised Driver Coaching, known as Trip Binding. The technology links trip-specific data, including harsh braking, acceleration, idling and fatigue events, directly to individual drivers. This allows fleet managers to implement targeted coaching programmes that improve safety, fuel efficiency and driving standards.
Real-time Driver Monitoring and Feedback further enhances safety by issuing immediate in-cab alerts when unsafe driving behaviour is detected. This enables drivers to take corrective action instantly and helps identify signs of fatigue before they lead to incidents.
In the event of an accident or collision, the platform’s First Notice of Loss (FNOL) capability automatically creates a comprehensive digital evidence package. This includes video footage, GPS location data, sensor information, driver identification and a complete event timeline. According to Durite, the feature can accelerate insurance claims processing, reduce fraud risk and minimise vehicle downtime.
Alongside the launch of Durite Live AI, visitors to the stand will be able to explore a wide range of AI-enabled fleet safety technologies from both Durite and ECCO Safety Group. Products on display will include AI driver monitoring systems, wireless AI camera kits, advanced camera monitoring systems, safe zone and work area lighting, pedestrian and cyclist warning solutions, as well as vehicle lighting and warning technologies.
“These are all industry-specific safety technologies developed for the haulage, utility, recovery, construction and material handling sectors,” adds John. “A good example is our Warning Light, which improves warning signal visibility in low-light and high-risk environments.”
The Warning Light system will be demonstrated in a purpose-built dark room at the exhibition, allowing visitors to see how it improves hazard awareness for commercial vehicle operators and pedestrians working in construction, logistics and other challenging environments with poor lighting conditions.
Durite will also showcase its AI Low Bridge Detection System, which is designed to help prevent bridge strikes by providing drivers with advanced warnings of low-clearance structures. First launched at the exhibition last year, the technology helps operators improve compliance, enhance fleet safety and avoid costly vehicle damage and operational disruption.
“We are delighted to be returning to this premium transport show and to officially launch Durite Live AI,” said John. “This platform represents a major step forward in connected fleet safety and operational intelligence. By combining real-time AI insights, advanced video telematics and integrated safety technologies, we’re helping operators identify risks earlier, support drivers more effectively and gain greater operational control across their fleets.”
The Durite and ECCO Safety Group teams will be welcoming visitors to Stand R40 throughout Road Transport Expo, which takes place from 30 June to 2 July at Stoneleigh Park.