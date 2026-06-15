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Fleet operators need to manage safe returns after sick leave

Fleet operators need to manage safe returns after sick leave

Monday, June 15, 2026 - 06:05
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Driver Safety, Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Road Safety, Top News

Fleet operators face growing pressure to manage employee absence while maintaining a safe and productive workforce. However, ensuring drivers are fit to return to work after sick leave remains a critical responsibility for employers and employees alike.

According to the UK Government’s Keep Britain Working report, published in 2025, “ill-health has now become one of the biggest drivers of economic inactivity in the UK” and “Employers face an estimated £85 billion a year in lost output and costs linked to ill-health.”

While reducing absence remains a priority for businesses, road safety must come first. Drivers should only return to driving duties when they are medically fit and capable of operating a vehicle safely.

Fleet operators need to manage safe returns after sick leave

Image: E-Training World

To support employers and fleet managers, E-Training World has launched a new online driver training module focused on returning to driving after sick leave. The course helps drivers understand their responsibilities following illness and provides guidance on what they should – and should not – do before getting back behind the wheel.

The training includes practical advice designed to support a safe return to driving, such as choosing familiar routes, avoiding busy roads and motorways where possible, and recognising situations where additional caution may be required.

Jonathan Mosley, Sales and Marketing Director at E-Training World, says: “Returning to driving is about fitness, not about the length of sick leave.

“Employees may be worried about sick pay and keen to get back to driving as quickly as possible. However, they must understand that there are certain situations in which they must not drive, even if they feel able to.

A fit note is designed to guide a return to work, not to determine the ability to drive. Individuals are responsible for making sure they are well enough to drive safely. Going ahead and driving anyway could invalidate insurance and be treated as driving while unfit, or dangerous driving, both criminal offences.”

The company says the new training module helps employers clearly communicate driver responsibilities while reinforcing the importance of personal accountability. By providing structured guidance, fleet operators can help protect employees, reduce risk and improve road safety for all road users.

As sickness-related absence continues to impact businesses across the UK, ensuring drivers understand their legal and safety obligations before returning to work is becoming increasingly important. Training programmes focused on fitness to drive can help organisations strengthen compliance, support employee wellbeing and minimise the risk of incidents caused by drivers returning to work too soon.

E-Training World is a recognised provider of online driver profiling and driver training solutions. The company works with some of the UK’s largest fleet operators and supplies branded and white-label driver training platforms to organisations across the fleet sector, including insurers, fleet management companies, accident management providers, driver training specialists, vehicle rental businesses and other industry suppliers.

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