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Targa Telematics partners with Transport UK London Bus

Targa Telematics partners with Transport UK London Bus

Monday, March 16, 2026 - 06:23
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Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics, Transport Management System (TMS)

Targa Telematics has partnered with Transport UK London Bus to support the management of ferry vehicles used for driver changeovers across its network of depots operating services on behalf of Transport for London (TfL).

The collaboration involves deploying Targa Telematics’ Car Sharing solution across 80 ferry vehicles of varying makes, models and ages. These vehicles are distributed across four of the six depots managed by Transport UK London Bus. So far, the system has been successfully installed in 68 vehicles, with the Twickenham and Beddington depots already fully operational. Installations at the Southall and Hayes depots are currently underway and expected to be completed by the end of April 2026.

By introducing the digital Car Sharing system, Transport UK London Bus is replacing traditional key cabinets with a secure, keyless vehicle access platform. The solution ensures that only authorised drivers can access the ferry vehicles while providing full audit visibility of usage.

Targa Telematics partners with Transport UK London Bus

David Cutts

The system works through individual Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) cards used by drivers. By scanning their card on a dashboard-mounted reader, the vehicle is automatically de-immobilised and the start of the driver’s session is recorded. At the end of each journey, drivers complete a formal logout process, ensuring clear traceability and helping maintain vehicle availability for the next user.

The removal of physical key management helps eliminate operational disruptions caused by misplaced or unreturned keys, while also improving fleet utilisation and reducing costs.

Transport UK London Bus currently operates around 70 bus routes, accounting for approximately 11% of London’s iconic red bus network. The company manages a fleet of roughly 1,000 buses, around 30% of which are zero-emission vehicles.

Chris Horbowyj, UK Commercial Director at Targa Telematics, said: “We are proud to partner with Transport UK London Bus in supporting the smooth operation of one of the capital’s most important transport networks. Driver changeovers are a critical but often unseen part of urban bus operations. By digitising access to ferry vehicles and removing the operational risks associated with physical key management, our Car Sharing solution will drive greater efficiency, accountability and service continuity. The partnership demonstrates how advanced digital mobility solutions can strengthen operational resilience within complex public transport environments, significantly improving fleet management.”

David Cutts, Managing Director at Transport UK London Bus, added: “Ensuring our drivers reach their changeover points on time is an essential part of providing a reliable bus service. Following a successful proof of concept trial, we are very pleased to partner with Targa Telematics, who have created a safe and seamless system for our people to access ferry vehicles, an increasing number of which, like our buses, are zero-emission electric. Congratulations to all involved for delivering an innovative IT-based solution that benefits both our colleagues and passengers.”

The partnership highlights how digital mobility technologies are being integrated into public transport operations to improve efficiency, enhance fleet management and support the continued transition towards zero-emission transport.

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