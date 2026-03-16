DFDS introduces Shetland’s first electric heavy-duty truck

DFDS has deployed the first battery-powered heavy-duty truck operating in the Shetland Islands, marking a significant step in the region’s transition towards lower-emission freight transport.
The vehicle, a Volvo FM Electric 4×2 tractor unit, is the latest addition to DFDS’s growing electric truck fleet. The company now operates ten electric heavy goods vehicles across the UK and Ireland as part of its wider strategy to reduce the environmental impact of its road transport operations.
Greg van Hombergh, Managing Director of DFDS Scotland, said the project supports the company’s ambition to help businesses decarbonise their supply chains.
“We want to support more companies looking to decarbonise their supply chains. This deployment and the valuable learnings from it are helping us move faster in that direction.
“Operating the FM Electric in the Shetland Islands is part of the Zero Emission HGV & Infrastructure Demonstrator Programme, funded by the Department for Transport and delivered with Innovate UK. Together, we’re laying the foundations for a wider electric shift across the UK and northern Europe – sending a clear signal that the industry has entered a new phase of electrified transport.”
Supporting Cold Chain Logistics
The electric tractor unit will replace an older diesel vehicle and will operate with a refrigerated trailer to support cold-chain deliveries. Its main role will be transporting fresh salmon and seafood for onward shipment to mainland Scotland, while also handling final-mile retail deliveries for DFDS’s partners across Shetland.
Bryan Hepburn, Operations Manager at DFDS Scotland, said early results from the deployment are encouraging.
“The early signs are very positive. This deployment shows that electric trucks really can work anywhere and are ready to deliver time sensitive goods in pristine condition, even in places with harsh climates, where reliability matters more than anything else.”
Performance and Range
The Volvo FM Electric is powered by three electric motors producing 666 horsepower and 2,400 Nm of continuous torque. The truck uses a standard I-Shift gearbox to provide smooth and quiet operation, while an electromobility traction control system helps maintain stability on slippery road surfaces. Drivers can also select from multiple drive modes to balance performance, comfort and energy efficiency.
Equipped with six batteries, the vehicle offers a driving range of approximately 300 kilometres, more than sufficient for DFDS’s daily operations across the islands. Charging takes place at the company’s depot in Lerwick and at customer locations. Recent infrastructure investment has also added strategically located charging hubs across Shetland, helping create a real-world testing environment for electric trucks operating in demanding conditions.
The vehicle features full air suspension, a spacious Globetrotter cab and lightweight alloy wheels. Driver comfort is enhanced through features such as dual armrests, generous storage and electronic air conditioning equipped with sun, mist and air-quality sensors as well as a carbon filter.
Safety features include Forward Collision Warning with Advanced Emergency Braking to improve protection on the road.
Supporting a Wider Decarbonisation Strategy
DFDS’s electric truck fleet is supported by five-year Volvo Gold Contracts, which include preventative maintenance, repairs and continuous monitoring of key systems such as batteries and other critical components to ensure maximum uptime.
The Shetland-based truck will operate for five years and is expected to cover around 30,000 kilometres annually.
The deployment forms part of DFDS’s broader sustainability strategy, which aims to reduce land-based emissions intensity by 75% between 2022 and 2030. Across Europe, the company currently operates 149 electric trucks as it continues to expand its low-emission logistics fleet.