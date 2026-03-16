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Arnold Clark partners with Moba for EV battery health certificates

Arnold Clark partners with Moba for EV battery health certificates

Monday, March 16, 2026 - 06:50
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Battery, Battery Servicing, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Arnold Clark has taken another step in its electric vehicle strategy by partnering with Moba to introduce advanced battery health diagnostics for electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Arnold Clark partners with Moba for EV battery health certificates

Image: Arnold Clark

The partnership will enhance Arnold Clark’s aftersales services by providing comprehensive battery testing for both battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) as part of the company’s servicing experience. The move is designed to give drivers greater transparency and reassurance about the condition and long-term performance of their vehicle batteries.

Scott Grant, Group Aftersales Director at Arnold Clark, said: “We have been actively promoting the benefits of EVs for several years and now Arnold Clark can offer battery health certificates as a valuable new addition to its aftersales offering.

“As battery health checks are not routinely included in all manufacturer service programmes, we want to offer customers the option of an additional battery health assessment during scheduled servicing, providing reassurance on the condition of their BEV or PHEV batteries.

“As EV technology evolves, more data becomes available, Moba’s solution captures and presents that data in a way that adds real value for both our customers and our business.”

The battery diagnostics technology will enable Arnold Clark technicians to assess the health and performance of electric vehicle batteries quickly and efficiently, providing customers with a clear report that can help inform ownership decisions and support long-term vehicle reliability.

Arnold Clark has been expanding its electric mobility offering in recent years. In 2024, following a multi-million pound investment, the company launched its own UK-wide ultra-rapid electric vehicle charging network, Arnold Clark Charge. The network now includes more than 60 sites across the UK, offering ultra-rapid charging at competitive prices for EV drivers.

The decision to adopt Moba’s technology followed a review of several battery diagnostic solutions. Arnold Clark selected Moba due to its user-friendly system, fast testing process, extensive vehicle coverage and the level of support provided.

Alex Johns, Moba’s Business Development Partner in the UK, welcomed the partnership, saying: “Moba is delighted to partner with Arnold Clark.

“Their extensive network will help us drive our mission to support the wider adoption of electric vehicles and promote the long-term health of their batteries.”

The collaboration reflects the growing importance of battery health transparency as the number of electric vehicles on UK roads continues to increase, helping both retailers and customers better understand the performance and longevity of EV technology.

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