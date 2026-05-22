Dennis Eagle awarded ISO 45001 Certification

Dennis Eagle, the UK’s leading manufacturer of refuse collection vehicles (RCVs), has achieved ISO 45001 certification for its Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) management systems, reinforcing its long-standing commitment to employee wellbeing and workplace safety.
The internationally recognised ISO 45001 standard helps organisations identify and manage workplace risks, reduce injuries and illnesses, and improve overall health and safety performance. Following a detailed assessment process carried out over several months, both Dennis Eagle and its trading division, Terberg Matec UK, secured the certification.
The achievement strengthens Dennis Eagle’s growing portfolio of ISO accreditations. In 2023, the company gained ISO 9001 certification for quality management and ISO 14001 certification for environmental management systems. The latest accreditation followed a rigorous and methodical process led by Health and Safety Manager Richard Young.
“Health and Safety has always been a top priority for our business, it’s embedded into everything we do,” said Young. “This certification formalises the strong standards we already have in place and provides a robust framework to sustain them. ISO 45001 brings greater consistency, accountability and a continued focus on proactive risk management. For our customers, it provides confidence that our business meets recognised international standards, not just in quality and environmental performance, but in health and safety, too.”
To achieve compliance, Dennis Eagle underwent extensive audits across its manufacturing facilities in Blackpool, Worksop, Warrington and Warwick. The company’s Manchester Service Centre was also assessed and used as a benchmark for standardised procedures across its wider service network.
“Protecting our people isn’t just an aspiration,” continued Young. “It’s built into how we operate. Achieving ISO 45001 reflects the systems, standards and accountability we’ve put in place to ensure everyone goes home safe, every day. Driven by our four core pillars — Production, Quality, Health and Safety, and Environmental — we apply consistent standards across everything we do for our people, suppliers and customers. Achieving ISO 45001 is independent recognition that these standards are embedded in how we operate and is a milestone we’re exceptionally proud of.”
The audit was completed by global assurance partner LRQA in two stages during the first quarter of 2026, following an initial assessment by Make UK, the organisation that champions UK manufacturing.
Looking ahead, Dennis Eagle has introduced a detailed ISO 45001 roadmap aimed at driving continuous improvement in safety performance and risk management across the business.
“We can’t rest on our laurels,” said Scott McKinlay, Lead Safety Coordinator at Dennis Eagle’s Warwick headquarters. “Even though we’ve met the standard for ISO 45001, there is always work to be done to keep the momentum going. We remain focused on continuously reviewing and improving our processes to ensure we build on this progress and maintain the highest possible standards across the business.”