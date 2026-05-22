Europcar expands electric fleet with addition of VW ID.4

Europcar Mobility Group UK has strengthened its growing electric vehicle fleet with the addition of the Volkswagen ID.4, giving customers greater access to sustainable mobility solutions for both business and leisure travel.
The all-electric family SUV combines practicality, advanced technology and impressive range capabilities, offering up to 222 miles from the 52kWh battery and up to 351 miles from the 77kWh version. With a spacious interior, modern styling and strong safety credentials, the ID.4 is designed to meet the needs of a wide range of drivers.
For motorists new to electric vehicles, renting the VW ID.4 through Europcar provides a commitment-free way to experience electric driving without the long-term costs associated with ownership. The addition also strengthens Europcar’s support for businesses seeking flexible and sustainable mobility solutions while helping meet Scope 3 emissions targets.
Like all electric Volkswagen models, the ID.4 is delivered as a net carbon neutral product and incorporates recycled materials within its design, supporting wider sustainability goals across the automotive sector.
The VW ID.4 has also joined Europcar’s Flex Model Choice programme, which combines the flexibility of rental with the certainty of selecting a specific vehicle model. Businesses can rent the ID.4 and other battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models from Europcar’s fleet for periods ranging from three to 12 months at a fixed monthly rate.
This flexible approach enables fleet managers to allocate vehicles more effectively while accurately forecasting Benefit-in-Kind tax costs. It also allows businesses to adapt quickly to changing operational requirements without committing to long-term leasing agreements.
“We are delighted to add the ever-popular ID.4 to our electric fleet, including Flex Model Choice, which enables businesses and their drivers to select the exact make and model they require,” commented Tom Middleditch, Sustainability spokesperson for Europcar Mobility Group UK. “Offering a comfortable interior, cutting-edge tech and an impressive range, it is a great choice for a family holiday or a business trip.
“Designed to meet the needs of every journey, our growing portfolio of low and zero tailpipe-emissions vehicles is providing private motorists and businesses with access to sustainable mobility without having to make a long-term commitment. And we believe that’s critical as financial pressures continue to challenge personal and business budgets.”
The addition of the VW ID.4 highlights Europcar’s continued investment in electric mobility as demand grows for flexible, low-emission transport options across the UK.