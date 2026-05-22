NHS accelerates EV transition with major charging investment

NHS England is accelerating the transition to a fully decarbonised vehicle fleet by 2040, supported by millions of pounds in government investment to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the country.
With more than 20,000 vehicles travelling over 460 million miles annually, the NHS operates one of the UK’s largest fleets. Ambulances, patient transport vehicles, maintenance vans and delivery vehicles all play a vital role in supporting frontline healthcare services every day.
As part of its long-term sustainability strategy, the NHS in England received a further £4 million earlier this year through the Department for Transport’s NHS Chargepoint Accelerator Scheme. The funding will support the installation of hundreds of additional EV charging sockets across NHS sites.
The latest announcement brings total government investment in NHS charging infrastructure to £22 million, following £10 million from the Department of Health and Social Care and an additional £8 million awarded by the Department for Transport last year.
Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, Keir Mather MP, said: “Backing the switch to electric for our NHS fleet will save our health sector millions and help to clean up 460 million miles worth of journeys across England – that’s good for taxpayers, patients, and our communities.
“With over 116,000 public chargers now on UK roads, our investment is transforming the UK’s public charging network so more drivers can make the switch to electric with confidence.”
One of the organisations benefiting from the scheme is the North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust, which received £298,000 to install charge points at nine sites across the North West, including Fazakerley, Altham, Fulwood, Penrith, Preston, Barrow and Kendal.
A fast charger has already been installed at Fazakerley ambulance station to support the trial of a fully electric ambulance in Liverpool. NWAS already operates around 170 charge points supporting more than 100 electric vehicles across its frontline and support fleet.
The wider NHS electrification programme is expected to deliver savings of £130 million over the next 25 years, with an estimated return on investment within four years. Reduced emissions and improved air quality are also projected to generate an additional £93 million in wider social benefits.
Jon Makin, Head of Fleet and Logistics at NWAS, said: “We are very thankful, as ever, to have received this grant as we continue to expand our green fleet of EVs and the charging network needed to support it.
“It’s often the requirements for the new EV fleet that triggers decarbonisation of our sites and buildings as work behind the scenes to secure improve necessary power supplies for vehicles, means that further sustainability improvements can then be started within the estate.”
London Ambulance Service NHS Trust is also continuing to expand its low-emission fleet after reducing carbon emissions by 12 per cent over the past three years. The service aims to cut emissions by a further five per cent annually until 2029.
Its fleet includes electric Ford E-Transit Ambulance models, the Ford Explorer, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Mercedes-Benz eVito. Funding of £690,525 from the Department for Transport has also supported the installation of chargers at Waterloo, Heathrow Airport and several other hubs across the capital.
Paramedic Oli Pond, based at Oval Ambulance Station, praised the new electric ambulances.
“They are comfortable, easy to drive and provide a good environment to assess patients.
“Also, they are quieter than a diesel engine which is better for patients with sensory issues who may struggle with loud noises.
“Unlike diesel which might need filling up during the shift, these can easily cover the whole shift on a charge which means we can keep on the road for longer and helps our response times to patients.”
In Wales, the Welsh Ambulance Services University NHS Trust has added new electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles to its 800-strong fleet following a £22.4 million investment from the Welsh Government. The additions include ten Maxus eDELIVER 5 models and 20 Ford Transit Custom Plug-In Hybrid vehicles.
The vehicles are equipped with advanced driver assistance systems, including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and blind-spot monitoring, helping to reduce driver fatigue and improve patient care.
Meanwhile, the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust has introduced a range of EVs including the Škoda Enyaq, Renault E-Master and additional Ford E-Transit ambulance models.
The NHS transition to electric vehicles is helping future-proof healthcare transport operations while improving air quality, reducing carbon emissions and creating a quieter, more comfortable experience for both patients and staff.