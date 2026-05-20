Mac’s Truck Sales acquires Walker Crane Services

Mac’s Truck Sales Group has announced the acquisition of Walker Crane Services in a move designed to expand its aftersales support capabilities and establish a stronger operational presence in the south of England.
The acquisition brings together Mac’s Truck Sales’ bespoke truck build expertise with Walker Crane Services’ long-standing reputation in FASSI crane servicing, repairs and maintenance. The partnership is expected to enhance support for operators nationwide while providing customers in southern England with improved access to Mac’s Truck Rental and vehicle build services.
Walker Crane Services will continue operating as normal following the acquisition, with no changes to staff or disruption to existing customers. The business will maintain its specialist focus on FASSI crane servicing, parts supply and training while benefiting from integration into the wider Mac’s Truck Sales Group network.
Alex McDade, Sales Director at Mac’s Truck Sales, said: “I am extremely proud of the team for enabling us to take this step forward. By bringing together our high-volume, high-performance manufacturing capabilities with Walker Crane Services’ expertise as a key FASSI dealer and service agent, we’re strengthening our ability to support customers right across the UK – and particularly in the South.
“We are keen to continue investing in ways to support our customers, providing them with the high level of service they deserve and expect. This major step aligns with our future vision for Mac’s, increasing market share alongside the FASSI product, whilst also enhancing our aftersales capabilities.”
Walker Crane Services brings decades of specialist experience in the testing, servicing and repair of lorry loaders, supported by a team of highly skilled depot-based and mobile engineers. Combined with Mac’s Truck Sales’ headquarters in Huddersfield, the partnership will offer fleets a more comprehensive end-to-end solution covering bespoke vehicle builds, crane installations and ongoing maintenance support.
The acquisition also creates a strategic southern base for Mac’s Truck Rental through Walker Crane Services’ existing facility in Grays, Essex. The location will provide operators across the south of England with easier access to high-specification commercial vehicles available on both spot-hire and long-term rental agreements.
The combined businesses will also continue working closely with FASSI UK and its wider dealer network, helping strengthen supplier relationships and support future business growth.
The move reflects wider consolidation and expansion activity within the UK commercial vehicle and specialist equipment sector, as operators increasingly seek integrated support services combining vehicle supply, specialist equipment expertise and nationwide aftersales coverage.