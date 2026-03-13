Major launches set to drive innovation at the CV Show 2026

The CV Show 2026 will open with a wave of innovation as ten major launches take place on the first day of the 2026 event on 21 April. The announcements will highlight the rapid pace of change across the commercial vehicle sector, with new vehicles, technologies, products and concepts revealed by leading manufacturers and organisations.
Taking place at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham from 21–23 April, the CV Show will host launches across an expanded exhibition space in Halls 4 and 5. Major industry names including Kia, Renault Group, Farizon, Isuzu UK, Harris Group, Iveco, Shell UK, Chery Commercial Vehicles, National Highways and Harris Bus & Coach are all expected to unveil new developments.
In total, the show will feature ten launches on the opening day alone, including both UK and international debuts.
The event will begin with an industry address from Mike Hawes, who leads the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. Hawes will officially open the show and set the agenda for three days of discussions and demonstrations focused on the future of road transport and logistics.
New Vehicles, Brands and Technologies
Among the most anticipated announcements, Chery Commercial Vehicles will introduce its new electric commercial vehicle brand DELIVAN to the European market for the first time. Developed by the company’s technology division VAN BU, the brand aims to combine electrification with intelligent digital systems and connected fleet solutions to support the evolving needs of logistics operators and urban mobility providers.
Iveco will also showcase its latest sustainable transport developments, including the UK public debut of the Iveco eJolly and Iveco eSuperJolly models. The launches mark Iveco’s first entry into the medium electric van segment and reflect the growing demand for zero-emission commercial vehicles.
Elsewhere across the exhibition floor, additional announcements from Harris Group, Shell UK, National Highways and Harris Bus & Coach will focus on developments ranging from fleet services and vehicle technology to infrastructure and broader transport innovation.
Kia will return to the show with its expanding Kia PV5 range, including the European premiere of two new body styles. The vehicles demonstrate the flexibility of Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) concept, designed to support a wide range of commercial applications. The brand’s stand will also highlight its growing network of approved converters specialising in racking systems, refrigeration units and tipping solutions.
Several manufacturers are also building on product developments introduced at the previous show. Renault Group is expected to continue showcasing its latest generation of electric and low-emission vans, while Farizon will again highlight its Farizon SV and its potential for specialist vehicle conversions.
Pick-up manufacturer Isuzu UK will also return to the event with its latest Isuzu D-Max range, including the STEEL Edition, aimed at operators who require durability and versatility for demanding working environments.
Nick Davison, Event Director for the Commercial Vehicle Show, said: “Each year the CV Show provides a platform for the industry’s biggest manufacturers and innovators to showcase what comes next for the sector.
“With 10 major launches taking place on the opening day alone, this year’s event will highlight the scale of innovation happening across commercial vehicles – from new electric platforms and advanced van technology to the infrastructure and services supporting fleet operators.”
As the commercial vehicle sector continues to evolve rapidly, the 2026 CV Show is expected to provide a key platform for manufacturers, technology developers and transport operators to explore the next generation of vehicles and solutions shaping the future of road freight and fleet operations.