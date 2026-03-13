EVision new Kia PV5 Cargo and Passenger vans to fleet

EVision Electric Vehicles has expanded its rapidly growing fleet with the addition of the new Kia PV5 Cargo and Kia PV5 Passenger vans, strengthening its offering for businesses seeking practical zero-emission transport solutions.
Combining practicality, strong electric performance and a range of more than 250 miles, the next-generation vans are already attracting attention from organisations looking for efficient and sustainable ways to move goods and people.
EVision currently operates a nationwide fleet of more than 2,000 electric vehicles, including cars, vans and trucks, and continues to expand its offering to meet rising demand for cleaner transport options. The arrival of the Kia PV5 models represents the latest stage in this growth, giving customers access to one of the newest electric van platforms on the market.
Practical Electric Van for Business Operations
The Kia PV5 Cargo model has been designed for businesses that require efficiency without sacrificing practicality. Its load area can accommodate up to 4,400 litres of cargo, providing ample space for deliveries, tools or equipment while maintaining a compact footprint that makes it well suited to urban driving.
With a WLTP range of up to 258 miles, the van can comfortably support a full day’s operations for many businesses. Rapid charging capability also allows the battery to be replenished from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes, helping to minimise downtime and keep fleets operating efficiently.
Flexible Passenger Transport Option
Alongside the cargo variant, EVision has also introduced the Kia PV5 Passenger model to its fleet. Built on Kia’s dedicated electric van platform, the vehicle offers seating for up to five people and a modern, spacious interior designed to simplify the transport of staff, clients or event attendees.
The Passenger version combines quiet electric driving with practical interior space and strong range, making it suitable for shuttle services, corporate travel, events and group transport.
Richard Stevens, Transport Manager at EVision Electric Vehicles, said: “The Kia PV5 Cargo and Passenger vans are an exciting new addition to the EVision fleet. They’re already proving to be incredibly popular with our customers. Demand has been extremely strong since they arrived, and I don’t expect they will be available for long.”
Strong Demand from UK Businesses
The first company to hire a Kia PV5 Cargo van from EVision was a logistics business based in Strood, highlighting the immediate demand for practical electric vans among UK operators.
A spokesperson for the company said:
“We’re always looking for ways to make our logistics operation more efficient and sustainable, and the PV5 Cargo van from EVision ticks both boxes. It’s surprisingly spacious, easy to drive and perfect for urban delivery routes. Going electric with a van like this just made sense for our business.”
Supporting the Transition to Electric Fleets
The addition of the new Kia PV5 vans supports EVision’s wider mission to make electric transport accessible across multiple industries. Whether for logistics, corporate mobility or event transport, the vehicles enable organisations to experience the latest electric vehicle technology while reducing emissions and operational costs.
To help businesses transition to electric mobility, EVision also provides flexible rental options, including short- and long-term hire starting from as little as one day. This allows organisations to trial electric vehicles before making longer-term commitments.
For companies replacing or expanding their fleets, EVision also offers multi-vehicle discounts, helping businesses move to electric transport in a more practical and cost-effective way.
Both the Kia PV5 Cargo and Passenger vans are now available to hire through the EVision website.