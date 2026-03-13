Trane Technologies acquires Thermo King Northern

Trane Technologies has strengthened its presence in the UK refrigerated transport sector after completing the acquisition of Thermo King Northern.
The Carlisle-based business, which also operates service locations in Glasgow and County Durham, provides a wide range of services including transport refrigeration, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial refrigeration and cold storage solutions. Its offering covers equipment installation, maintenance, repairs and tail-lift support for customers across the region.
Trane Technologies, which operates its transport refrigeration division under the Thermo King brand, confirmed that Thermo King Northern will now operate as part of Thermo King UK.
Thermo King Northern has represented the Thermo King brand for more than 40 years as a dealership across northern England and Scotland, selling, distributing and servicing the company’s transport refrigeration solutions. The acquisition includes the company’s full operations, its established customer base and its experienced team of service engineers and refrigeration specialists.
The move represents another step in Thermo King’s strategy to expand its service network in the UK and across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). It also follows the company’s acquisition of Marshall Fleet Solutions in March 2025, with both deals aimed at strengthening Thermo King UK’s scale, reach and market leadership.
Ronald Meechan, General Manager of Thermo King UK, said: “We are pleased to welcome the Thermo King Northern team into our Thermo King UK business.
“They have built trusted customer relationships, strong technical expertise, and a long track record of quality service.
“This acquisition brings us even closer to our UK customers and creates new opportunities for investment, innovation and growth across the region.”
By integrating Thermo King Northern’s operations and expertise, Trane Technologies aims to enhance its service capability for refrigerated transport customers while continuing to invest in growth across the UK logistics and cold chain sector.