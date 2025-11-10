Advanced supply chain analytics — for free

Headline News
Monday, November 10, 2025 - 08:13
From network design and warehouse and inventory planning to CO₂ emissions analysis and demand forecasting, advanced supply chain analytics and optimization is now within everyone’s reach. With Log-hub’s latest offering, professionals across logistics, manufacturing, retail, FMCG and consulting can simulate, optimize, and visualize their supply chains using real project data, at no cost.

Image: Log-hub

Explore without limits

Supply chain optimization has traditionally required expensive licenses or short trial access. Now, users can run network design scenarios, compare greenfield and brownfield options, test EV adoption, and analyse CO2 emissions, all with full app functionality and without time limits.

Log-hub’s portfolio includes more than 30 AI-powered apps for route optimization, inventory and warehouse planning, transport cost analysis, and more, enabling anyone to experiment with real-world challenges and make data-driven decisions faster.

Hands-on learning, real impact

Professionals can work directly in an Excel-friendly environment, simulating what-if scenarios and building use cases that reflect their actual operations. Whether it’s designing a resilient logistics network, testing delivery routes, or identifying ways to reduce carbon footprint, users can turn insights into action instantly.

Image: Log-hub

Built for accessibility and transparency

This new model reflects Log-hub’s mission to make data-driven supply chain optimization open and inclusive. Every user has access to the same analytical and visualization capabilities used by leading global enterprises, with a fair-use calculation cap ensuring consistent performance for all.

“Our goal is to democratize supply chain analytics,” said Alexander Sigmund, CTO of Log-hub. “Anyone should be able to explore their network, simulate change, and find smarter, greener ways to operate without cost barriers.”

