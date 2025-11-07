Pacifica fleet transformed by Lightfoot technology

Nationwide appliance repair company Pacifica has transformed its fleet performance since adopting Lightfoot’s in-cab real-time driver coaching and rewards platform, resulting in a 28% reduction in instances of unnecessary vehicle idling, and lower CO2 emissions.
With 200 vans operating across the UK, Pacifica needed a way to improve driver behaviour, cut costs and support its wider sustainability goals. Since installation in 2022, the Lightfoot devices, which encourage smoother driving through real-time coaching, have helped Pacifica’s fleet reduce fuel consumption by 12% – helping Pacifica cut its environmental impact by saving CO2 emissions of more than 100 tonnes since 2022.
Lightfoot Vision to boost safety
Building on this success, Pacifica has also adopted Lightfoot Vision, an AI-powered in-cab camera system, further reducing road traffic incidents and enhancing driver accountability.
Ben Langley, Head of Commercial Fleet at Pacifica, said: “We’re committed to making our fleet as safe and efficient as possible and our partnership with Lightfoot is helping us. The in-cab coaching has made significant savings while our drivers have really bought into the monthly competition to see who is the best driver.
“Adding the in-cab cameras is the natural progression of our work with Lightfoot and they have had a great impact in allowing us to identify potential incidents such as drivers being distracted at the wheel or using their mobile phone.
“The camera has even helped us provide evidence to the police when incidents have occurred in or around the vehicle.”
Pacifica plans to complete the roll-out of both Lightfoot and Lightfoot Vision across its entire fleet by the third quarter of this year.
Paul Hollick, Managing Director of Lightfoot, added: “Pacifica is a nationwide company that recognises the importance of incentivising its drivers to be smoother and safer on the road, as well as reducing its carbon footprint. That’s unlocked a wealth of savings for them and has driven further investment across its fleet with the addition of in-cab cameras.
“Already, 87% of Pacifica drivers regularly achieve the weekly Elite Driver target and it is leading to impressive fuel and emissions savings, as well as reductions in vehicle wear and tear, accidents and idling.
“With the addition of our new in-cab camera technology, we expect Pacifica to continue to make significant savings across its fleet while maintaining its excellent safety reputation.”