Motive launches AI Coach to automate driver coaching

Motive, the AI-powered platform for physical operations, has launched AI Coach, a new artificial intelligence-driven avatar designed to transform driver coaching across UK fleets through personalised, automated video feedback.
The new technology enables fleet managers and safety teams to deliver consistent, high-quality coaching to drivers at scale using AI-generated videos. Managers can choose from a selection of preset avatars or create a custom AI avatar that replicates their own face and voice, bringing a familiar and trusted presence to every coaching session.
Driver coaching remains a critical component of fleet safety and compliance, but it is often difficult to deliver consistently across large operations. In the UK, rising insurance premiums, increased scrutiny from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and ongoing Driver Certificate of Professional Competence (CPC) requirements continue to place additional pressure on fleet operators.
Many safety managers are responsible for hundreds or even thousands of drivers, limiting the amount of time available for one-to-one coaching. Even when coaching takes place, maintaining consistency and accuracy can be challenging. Without timely and personalised feedback, unsafe driving habits can continue unchecked.
“Gaps in driver coaching put organisations at risk of preventable incidents,” said Nyanya Joof, Regional VP of UK Markets at Motive. “But driver coaching only works if it is accurate and trusted by drivers. AI Coach uses high-precision AI to automatically send personalised coaching videos, which can greatly reduce manager workload while improving safety and driver engagement.”
AI Coach automatically generates personalised weekly coaching videos that are delivered through the Motive Dashboard and Driver App. These videos combine positive reinforcement with practical guidance, highlighting safe driving behaviours while providing actionable recommendations for improvement.
The platform is designed to help fleet operators provide meaningful feedback much faster than traditional coaching methods. Automated notifications and text reminders encourage drivers to review their coaching videos, reducing the need for manual follow-up from managers.
According to Motive, the system can also help organisations scale driver coaching across entire fleets without increasing headcount. Managers can deliver consistent coaching to individual drivers, specific groups or company-wide audiences while maintaining the same quality and messaging.
A key feature of the new solution is its use of custom AI avatars. Fleet managers can create digital versions of themselves, allowing drivers to receive coaching from a familiar face even when managers are unable to conduct sessions personally.
“Previously, we spent several hours reviewing incidents and doing one-on-one coaching long after the fact,” said Adam Fox, Operations Manager at Beeline. “With Motive’s AI Coach, automatic personalised coaching comes from a familiar face and helps us provide feedback at a scale we didn’t think was possible. Always reliable and accurate, AI Coach helps us keep our drivers safe and reduce our incident rate.”
Motive says its AI technology can detect unsafe driving behaviours with up to 99% accuracy, providing managers with reliable insights that can be used to support effective coaching and improve safety outcomes.
The AI Coach platform automatically identifies the most significant safety events affecting a driver’s performance score and prioritises them for feedback. By focusing on the most severe incidents, drivers receive clear guidance on what needs to improve and why those behaviours matter.
AI Coach is fully integrated into Motive Workforce Management, the company’s AI-powered platform designed to digitise and automate workforce processes. Workforce Management brings together people, documents, timesheets and compliance information in a single system, providing fleet operators with a comprehensive view of their workforce.
The platform is designed to reduce administrative workloads, streamline compliance processes, support training programmes and identify potential risks more quickly. It also helps organisations manage driver qualifications and workforce records more efficiently.
Motive has confirmed that future developments will expand coaching capabilities beyond driver safety to include areas such as fuel efficiency, operational spending and other key fleet performance metrics.
As fleet operators continue to seek ways to improve safety, compliance and efficiency, AI-powered coaching tools such as AI Coach could play an increasingly important role in helping managers deliver personalised driver development at scale.
To learn more, visit Motive Driver Safety and read the AI Coach blog post.