Isuzu Truck to unveil new P700 range at RTX 2026

Isuzu Truck UK is set to reveal its all-new generation of commercial vehicles at Road Transport Expo (RTX) 2026, marking the most significant transformation of its product portfolio in the company’s 30-year history in the UK. Visitors to RTX 2026, taking place at NAEC Stoneleigh from 30 June to 2 July, will be the first in the UK to see the new P700 range in person. Taking centre stage on Isuzu’s outdoor stand (Y37) will be 3.5-tonne, 7.5-tonne and 13.5-tonne chassis models, showcasing the next generation of the manufacturer’s commercial vehicle offering.
The new P700 range introduces a series of narrow, day and crew cab models designed to deliver improved safety, comfort and efficiency while retaining Isuzu’s distinctive identity. Standard equipment across the range includes LED lighting, air conditioning and satellite navigation. Drivers will also benefit from an upgraded infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.
Pete Murphy, Managing Director of Isuzu Truck UK, says: “With the new P700 range, we are not just raising the bar for safety, comfort and efficiency, but also giving our customers more choice with several new model variants being introduced to widen our appeal.”
A key feature of the launch is the expansion of the model line-up. For the first time, Isuzu will offer a 6.5-tonne crew cab model, complementing the existing 7.5-tonne crew cab variant that has proved particularly popular in the vehicle recovery sector.
The manufacturer is also strengthening its 7.5-tonne range with the addition of a third engine option. The new 3.0-litre turbo intercooled diesel engine produces 175 PS, positioning it between the existing 150 PS 3.0-litre engine and the 190 PS 5.2-litre diesel unit. Paired with Isuzu’s new ISIM (Isuzu Smooth Intelligent Transmission) dual-clutch nine-speed gearbox, the engine provides operators with greater performance for demanding applications without the weight penalty of a larger engine. The new transmission will be available across the N-Series range from 5.5 to 7.5 tonnes.
Further enhancing the range is a new 5,320mm wheelbase option for the 13.5-tonne F-Series. This gives customers a choice of five wheelbase lengths, starting from 3,790mm, increasing flexibility for bodybuilders and operators.
Murphy says: “This is the culmination of a huge investment in R&D across Isuzu Motors and follows the successful introduction of the new range into other key markets globally, including North America, Australia and our home market in Japan. We are confident the P700 range will be incredibly well received in the UK, and we’re genuinely counting the days until our order books formally open early in July.”
Safety has also been a major focus of the new generation vehicles. Depending on model specification, customers will benefit from advanced driver assistance technologies including Blind Spot Information System (BSIS), Distance Warning System (DWS), Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR) and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).
Production of the first right-hand-drive P700 models for the UK market will begin at Isuzu’s Fujisawa manufacturing plant near Tokyo in August. The first chassis are expected to arrive with UK bodybuilders from October.
Alongside the new P700 range, Isuzu will display five customer vehicles from its current line-up at RTX 2026. These include two 3.5-tonne Isuzu N35 Grafter models, one fitted with a Brit-Tipp steel-floor tipper body and another featuring specialist Jiffy Banquet mobile catering bodywork.
The display will also feature two 7.5-tonne trucks demonstrating the versatility of the N75 range. One vehicle will be equipped with Brit-Tipp tipping bodywork, while the other will be presented as a box van in Wren Kitchens’ distinctive green livery.
Completing the line-up on the stand will be a 13.5-tonne F-Series model fitted with a curtainside body and tail-lift. Following the exhibition, the vehicle will enter service with Crowfoots Carriers.
With enhanced safety technology, greater model choice and significant upgrades to driver comfort and connectivity, the P700 range represents a major milestone for Isuzu Truck UK and signals the brand’s ambitions for the next generation of commercial vehicle operators.