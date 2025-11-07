Protect your fleet from salt and snow damage this winter

Winter presents unique challenges for fleet drivers. Salted roads prevent freezing and dangerous icy conditions but can corrode metal parts, making fleet maintenance especially important before and during the winter months. Protect your fleet from the various winter hazards with the following tips.
Key Risks for Fleets
Road salt damage and winter conditions affect vehicles differently, depending on factors such as how long and how far they travel. Proper care is essential to preventing breakdowns, particularly on major highways. Over the past five years, U.K. major highways saw a 22% increase in breakdowns during the winter months. Tyre issues and loss of power are among the biggest reasons for these.
Preventive maintenance can help fleet managers and drivers ensure safe travels, on-time deliveries, and decreased slowdowns while ensuring fleet vehicle longevity. When budgeting ahead, fleet managers should anticipate allocating 2-6% of total replacement asset value for maintenance. Determine what kinds of maintenance and repairs might be necessary and adjust the budget accordingly, depending on usage and conditions.
Winter Fleet Protection Strategies
To prepare for winter maintenance properly, consider key practices and what to look for before and during the season.
1. Pre-Winter Vehicle Inspections
Before temperatures drop and snowy conditions manifest, be sure to perform routine maintenance checks. Ensure brakes are in good working order, engines are healthy, and tyres have solid tread and pressure. Consider installing winter tyres for the season to enhance traction in snowy and icy road conditions.
Inspect all fluid levels, including oil, windscreen washer fluid and anti-freeze. Be sure that the anti-freeze hasn’t expired. Ensure that all fluid levels are topped off and refreshed as necessary.
2. Tyre Management for Winter Conditions
Your fleet vehicles must have appropriate tyre tread for winter conditions. The legal limit for cars, light vans and trailers is 1.6 mm, and 1 mm for larger vehicles and passenger-carrying vehicles. Check the tread before sending vehicles out. Tyres may lose air pressure during the winter, so keep an eye on them throughout the season and refill as necessary..
3. Regular Washing and Undercarriage Cleaning
Wash your fleet vehicles frequently throughout the winter to prevent salt buildup and corrosion. Depending on use and distance, consider doing so every week or fortnight. Check for visible signs of salt damage, such as rust spots and dull or chipped paint. Prolonged exposure and corrosion are bad for the brake systems and engines, so be sure to wash and inspect your vehicles thoroughly, including the undercarriage.
You can wash them with a hose or pressure washer to prevent buildup as necessary, or consider professional washing. Remove any remaining rust spots and ensure all drains are clear of buildup. Dry the vehicle thoroughly after a wash in the cold months to avoid freezing and ice damage.
4. Protective Coatings and Treatments
After washing, consider waxing or applying sealants to prevent further damage. Anti-corrosion sprays and underseals can help protect the vehicle by forming a physical or chemical barrier between it and the outside elements. Examples include wax-based, polyurethane-based or solvent-based sealants.
Apply these coatings at least once before winter and once after during the spring months. Depending on wear and wash frequency, your vehicle may benefit from more frequent applications.
Leveraging Technology for Winter Fleet Management
Fleet managers can optimise their maintenance routines by integrating technology into the process. Telematics monitors vehicle performance and health, providing real-time analytics and insights. Maintenance alerts may include tyre pressure status, fuel levels and engine health. Telematics data also helps provide real-time routing information for quick communication between drivers and managers in case a reroute is necessary due to weather or traffic conditions.
Tracking fleet data both before and during the winter helps managers anticipate maintenance and appropriately budget time and costs. By leveraging data management technologies to prepare for the conditions, fleet managers and drivers can focus on safe and efficient routes.
Prepare a Winter-Ready Fleet
Snow, ice and salt on the road during the winter months are inevitable risks for your fleet. Help manage and mitigate potential damage by establishing proper preventive maintenance and preparing for winter conditions ahead. Use technology to monitor vehicle health and frequently check for damage to ensure your fleet stays healthy all season long.
Author: Evelyn Long, Editor-in-Chief of Renovated Magazine