MG Motor and XPO Logistics agree a long term partnership

MG Motor, the iconic motoring brand, has partnered with XPO Logistics, a leading provider of innovative and sustainable end-to-end logistics solutions across Europe, in a long term agreement to strengthen its warehousing and aftermarket parts distribution further.
XPO Logistics is opening a dedicated, modern warehouse facility for MG Motor in Daventry, West Northamptonshire, with approximately 40 employees and an initial 15,000 m² of storage space. This has the flexibility to upsize to accommodate MG Motor’s future growth projections, as well as comprehensively supporting over 340,000 MG customers. This new warehouse will combine the previous parts warehousing of Longbridge, West Midlands, removing inter site stock transfers, improving planning and service levels, and reducing distribution costs.
XPO Logistics’ proprietary Warehouse Management System technology will enhance put-away processes, stock accuracy, and picking efficiency, helping to streamline MG’s current processes and consolidating its operations to create greater efficiency.
The partnership also includes parts distribution to over 150 UK retailers. This will be managed by XPO Logistics’ unique automotive distribution network, which handles around 7,100 roll cages of aftermarket parts to 2,500 delivery locations per night. This contract, the latest expansion in XPO Logistics’ automotive aftermarket footprint in the UK, cements its position as the leading provider in the UK aftermarket sector.
The parts order window has also been expanded, raising the previous order cut-off for dealers by up to three hours, with deliveries guaranteed before 8 am the next day. This means further improving service levels for MG customers by cutting repair times as well as reducing the cost of loan vehicles. Stock levels can also be managed even more effectively, with every aspect of these changes leading to better margin control for the whole business.
MG Motor will also benefit from state-of-the-art proprietary transport software such as XPO Logistics’ CO2 Dashboard. This reduces their emissions across the board, providing MG Motor with greater visibility and reporting.
Guy Pigounakis, MG Motor UK Commercial Director, comments: “XPO Logistics is a proven partner, with an excellent record when it comes to supporting major automotive operations. We’ve been impressed by their warehousing and delivery technology solutions and the benefits these will bring to MG customers.
“For MG this is another significant step forward, the ongoing growth of the brand in our home market means there’s now more scope to create exciting, new opportunities here in the UK with partners like XPO Logistics.
“Current and future MG customers will enjoy an even higher standard of service and experience. Our new Northamptonshire site marks an important step forward—it will help us deliver to our dealer partners faster, make ordering simpler, and give us the capacity to grow with our customers’ needs. More than just a facility, it represents our commitment to efficiency, quality, and care in everything we do.”
Pigounakis added that the new Northamptonshire facility will also enable MG to introduce a range of initiatives at its historic Longbridge site, with a strong focus on skills development and training. A further announcement is scheduled for next spring.
Dan Myers, managing director – UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said: “We have always been successful in the automotive aftermarket arena, and partnering with an iconic British brand like MG, which is now firmly established as one of the UK’s best-selling manufacturers, is proof yet again that we are leading in this space. We’re excited to see what we can achieve over the next few years, and hopefully further into the future.”