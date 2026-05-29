Funding applications open for lorry park improvements

National Highways is urging lorry parking operators to apply for additional funding aimed at improving facilities for HGV drivers, following the extension of its multi-million-pound Lorry Park Improvement Scheme announced on 28 May 2026.
Originally launched in 2023, the scheme provides financial support to increase lorry park capacity, strengthen site security and upgrade driver welfare facilities including showers, toilets and gyms. Under the latest round of funding, grants will cover up to 50 per cent of capital costs, with applications now open through the National Highways website.
The scheme is available to all lorry parking operators, including businesses that have previously received funding and are seeking support for further site improvements.
Since its launch, the Lorry Park Improvement Scheme has distributed more than £15 million through National Highways’ Designated Funds Programme, with additional matched investment from the logistics industry. Combined with support from the Department for Transport, the initiative has unlocked nearly £69 million to improve security, parking capacity and driver welfare across the UK road network.
Elliot Shaw, Chief Customer and Strategy Officer at National Highways, said: “HGV drivers are a vital cog in our country’s economy, getting the goods and services we need around the country, often working round-the-clock to meet tight delivery times.
“By improving features like security and opening up more parking spaces, we’re helping to ensure drivers feel well rested and safe on our roads. We’ve already seen the benefits this fund can provide, and we’re delighted to be able to extend applications to help fund upgrading more facilities.”
The investment programme has already delivered more than 500 additional lorry parking spaces nationwide, alongside security upgrades such as improved CCTV and fencing. Funding has also supported the refurbishment of shower and toilet facilities at around 130 locations.
Industry bodies have welcomed the extension of the scheme, highlighting the ongoing shortage of secure and suitable parking for HGV drivers.
Ben Fletcher, Chief Executive for Logistics UK, said: “Logistics drivers are at the heart of the economy and deserve access to the same standard of rest and hygiene facilities as those working in offices, factories, schools and hospitals. With many drivers still forced to take their legally mandated rest in unsafe locations, without access to running water or a cooked meal, it is imperative that improvements are delivered at pace.
“The opening of applications for the National Highways Lorry Parking Facilities Improvement Scheme is a welcome step, and we would encourage site operators to come forward to help deliver the safe, secure and high-quality facilities our drivers need to support the economy.”
Ashton Cull, Senior Public Affairs Lead for Road Haulage Association, added: “HGV drivers are legally obliged to take regular breaks from driving to ensure they are operating their vehicles safely. This means that we must provide them places to stop to take those breaks and make HGV parking an essential part of our national transport infrastructure.
“But the fact is there is simply not enough secure HGV parking to keep our drivers both rested and safe from criminal activity: we estimate this country needs 11,000 additional spaces to accommodate the vehicles our economy relies on.
“We welcome the continuation of the National Highways Lorry Parking Facilities Improvement Scheme and would urge parking operators of all sizes all over the country to apply for funding. We need to see more proposals to improve security and increase capacity of parking sites brought forward, funded and built out. It is the least our hardworking HGV drivers deserve.”
The extended funding programme forms part of wider efforts to improve conditions for professional drivers while supporting the resilience of the UK logistics sector and supply chain network.