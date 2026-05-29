DAF launches low-roof XD car transport sector

DAF Trucks has introduced a new low-roof version of its distribution-focused DAF XD, developed specifically for the car transportation sector.
The launch marks DAF’s return to the specialist vehicle transport market while expanding the options available to fleet operators looking for purpose-built transporter solutions. Designed to retain the comfort, visibility and interior layout of the standard XD, the new variant is available in both day cab and sleeper cab configurations across the XD and XF ranges.
The specially engineered cab design reduces the roof line by 18cm, giving the vehicle an overall cab height of just 2.7 metres. This makes the XD one of the lowest cab options currently available for car transport operations, where low vehicle height is critical for maximising carrying capacity. Some transporters can carry up to 11 vehicles, including one positioned above the cab.
Power comes from the PACCAR MX-11 10.8-litre engine, offering outputs of up to 450hp and 2350Nm of torque, alongside the MX engine brake system. The XD also delivers easy two-step cab access and strong direct visibility through its large windscreen and low belt line, helping to improve driver safety and manoeuvrability.
One of the first operators to adopt the new low-roof XD is Robinsons Auto Logistics, based in Corby.
To optimise the design for transporter applications, DAF collaborated closely with specialist bodybuilders including Transporter Engineering, based in Essex.
Isla Gill, Sales Director at Transporter Engineering, said: “Working side-by-side with the DAF teams in both Eindhoven and the UK, we’ve been able to create a car transporter that’s hugely compelling for operators.
“We’ve had a very positive response to the product’s launch, and a lot of our long-standing customers have been keen to check out the new XD. It’s led to a number of orders, which we’re in process of fulfilling.”
The introduction of the low-roof XD strengthens DAF’s position in specialist logistics applications and reflects growing demand for transport solutions tailored to vehicle distribution operations across the UK and Europe.